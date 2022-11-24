Technology News
iPhone 14 Series OLED Displays Were Largely Supplied by Samsung: Report

Samsung is said to be supplying over 70 percent of the OLED displays used in the iPhone 14 series.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 24 November 2022
iPhone 14 Series OLED Displays Were Largely Supplied by Samsung: Report

The iPhone 14 series uses OLED displays supplied by Samsung, LG, and BOE

Highlights
  • Apple iPhone 14 series was launched in 2022
  • Samsung supplies displays for all four iPhone 14 models
  • LG and BOE supplies are considerably less than that of Samsung

Samsung is the largest supplier of OLED displays for the Apple iPhone 14 series, beating other suppliers such as LG and BOE by a huge margin, as per a new report. The Korean company is reported to be supplying over 70 percent of the OLED displays used by Apple in the iPhone 14 series, with its panels being used in all four iPhone 14 devices launched in 2022. In comparison, LG and China-based BOE have received fewer orders for OLED displays from Apple, and have their panels in use on only one or two models.

The report comes via Korean site The Elec, which states that out of over 120 million OLED displays ordered by Apple for the iPhone 14 series, around 80 million are expected to be shipped by Samsung alone. LG and BOE are said to be shipping around 20 million and 6 million displays respectively, due to issues such as production problems and lower than expected demand for the basic iPhone 14 variant.

Apple launched four models in the iPhone 14 series this year, with Samsung supplying OLED displays for all four. LG is said to be supplying displays only for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max variants, while BOE is providing displays only for the iPhone 14.

Around 60 million out of the total 80 million of Samsung's OLED displays will be used on the iPhone 14 Pro (Review) and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Samsung has, for long, been Apple's preferred supplier of OLED displays for its iPhone series. The company has faced fewer issues and bottlenecks with regards to production and supplies, unlike competing companies such as LG. Apple could also bring OLED displays to the next-generation iPhone SE, which has thus far been pitched as an affordable option and has relied on cheaper LCD displays to help keep the price low.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple, Apple iPhone 14, Apple iPhone 14 Pro, Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, Samsung, OLED, Samsung OLED Display, iOS, Apple iPhone
