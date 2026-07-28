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Huawei Nova 16 SE Leak Reveals Design, Price, and Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Huawei Nova 16 SE is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Red Maple imaging technology.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 16:26 IST
Huawei Nova 16 SE Leak Reveals Design, Price, and Key Specifications Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Huawei

Huawei Nova 16 Pro and Huawei Nova 16 Ultra feature a 7,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Huawei Nova 16 SE could launch soon
  • It is expected to come with a Kirin 8020 chipset
  • Huawei has not confirmed the existence of the Huawei Nova 16 SE
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Huawei launched the Nova 16, Nova 16z, Nova 16 Pro, and Nova 16 Ultra smartphones in June. The company now appears to be preparing to expand the lineup with a new Huawei Nova 16 SE model. Huawei is yet to confirm the existence of this SE model, but specifications and a render of the phone have leaked online. The Huawei Nova 16 SE appears to have a design similar to the Honor Power 2. It is expected to come with a Kirin 8020 chipset and an 8,500mAh battery.

Huawei Nova 16 Series May Expand With Nova 16 SE

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared purported specifications of the Huawei Nova 16 SE on Weibo. The upcoming handset is tipped to feature a LTPS OLED flat screen with 1.5K resolution. It could run on a Kirin 8020 chip.

The Huawei Nova 16 SE is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with Red Maple imaging technology. It could include an 8,500mAh battery. The tipster claims the design elements of the new phone will be identical to the Honor Power 2.

Additionally, another Weibo tipster, Lao Sun Talks Technology (translated from Chinese), posted a leaked hands-on image of the Huawei Nova 16 SE. It appears to have a glossy dual-shade rear panel with a design similar to the Honor Power 2 and iPhone 17 Pro series. It is shown to have a horizontal rear camera island, housing three camera sensors alongside an LED flash. The main rear camera sensor appears to be larger compared to the other two, and all have a metal ring finish.

The tipster suggests that the Huawei Nova 16 SE will be priced around CNY 2,000 (roughly Rs. 28,000). This price tag could place the phone in the mid-range segment in China, below other Huawei Nova 16 series smartphones.

For comparison, the Huawei Nova 16 starts at CNY 2,999 (about Rs. 42,000), while the Huawei Nova 16z starts at CNY 2,699 (about Rs. 38,000). The Huawei Nova 16 Pro is priced at CNY 3,899 (roughly Rs. 54,000), while the Nova 16 Ultra starts at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 65,000).

Huawei has not confirmed the launch timeline of the Huawei Nova 16 SE, but it is rumoured to go official during the company's August 5 launch event.

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Huawei Nova 16 Pro

Huawei Nova 16 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.84-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 1320x2856 pixels
Huawei Nova 16 Ultra

Huawei Nova 16 Ultra

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.84-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 1320x2856 pixels
Huawei Nova 16

Huawei Nova 16

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 1280x2800 pixels
Huawei Nova 16z

Huawei Nova 16z

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS HarmonyOS 6.1
Resolution 1,084x2412 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Huawei Nova 16 SE, Huawei Nova 16 Series, Huawei, Huawei Nova 16 SE Specifications, Huawei Nova 16 SE Price
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Huawei Nova 16 SE Leak Reveals Design, Price, and Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
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