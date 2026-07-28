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  • Resident Evil Requiem Sales Cross 8 Million Copies as Pragmata Surpasses 2.5 Million Units, Capcom Confirms

Resident Evil Requiem Sales Cross 8 Million Copies as Pragmata Surpasses 2.5 Million Units, Capcom Confirms

Pragmata, a new IP, launched on April 17 and sold 2 million copies in 16 days.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 28 July 2026 18:25 IST
Resident Evil Requiem Sales Cross 8 Million Copies as Pragmata Surpasses 2.5 Million Units, Capcom Confirms

Photo Credit: Capcom

Resident Evil Requiem released on February 27

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Highlights
  • Resident Evil Requiem launched on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2
  • Pragmata is a new IP from Capcom
  • Capcom wil release Onimusha: Way of the Sword on September 4, 2026
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Capcom has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026 with both sales and profits seeing a year-on-year increase. In its latest earnings report, the Japanese company confirmed that Resident Evil Requiem had surpassed 8 million copies sold, while sales of Pragmata had crossed 2.5 million units globally, contributing to JPY 70.41 billion (roughly $429.6 million) in net sales in the first quarter of FY 2026.

The sales in the quarter represent a 54.7 percent year-on-year increase, Capcom announced in its earnings report on Tuesday. The company also reported an operating profit of JPY 41.05 billion (roughly $250 million), an 81.1 percent jump over the same period last year.

Resident Evil Requiem, Pragmata Sales Drive Results

Capcom's financial results in the first quarter of FY 2026 ended June 30 were driven by strong sales of both new IP and catalogue titles, the company said in a press release. Most notably, Resident Evil Requiem, the ninth main instalment in Capcom's survival-horror franchise, crossed 8 million copies sold in the quarter. The acclaimed title has reached the sales milestone in just four months since it launched on February 27.

Additionally, Pragmata, a new IP that launched on April 17, has surpassed 2.5 million units sold, Capcom confirmed. The action-adventure title had sold 2 million copies in 16 days after it launched.

Capcom also confirmed that cumulative sales of Devil May Cry 5, which released in 2019, crossed 14 million units in the quarter, aided by the release of the game on Nintendo Switch 2. The company's total unit sales across all titles amounted to 23.81 million units in the quarter.

As a result, Capcom is on track to achieve its full-year earnings forecast for the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2027. The Japanese company projects JPY 210 billion (roughly $1.28 billion) in net sales and JPY 83 billion (roughly $506 million) in operating profit over the course of FY 2026.

Capcom is having a stellar 2026 with the success of Resident Evil Requiem and Pragmata, but there's more to come, as well. The company will release Onimusha: Way of the Sword on September 4, 2026, on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Switch 2.

The developer is also working on several projects, including Resident Evil Veronica, a remake of Resident Evil – Code: Veronica, set to launch in 2027. Capcom is reportedly also developing a remake of Resident Evil 1.

Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil Requiem

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Intriguing, emotional story
  • Compelling dual protagonists
  • Tense survival horror gameplay
  • Thrilling action gameplay
  • State of the art visuals
  • Excellent boss fights & undead encounters
  • Leon S. Kennedy
  • Bad
  • None
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil Requiem review
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Pragmata

Pragmata

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tense, fun combat
  • Hacking puzzles elevate shooting
  • Interesting sci-fi setting
  • Rich character dynamic
  • Excellent visual style
  • Bad
  • Combat lacks depth
  • Repetitive encounters
  • Uneven storytelling
Read detailed Capcom Pragmata review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

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Further reading: Resident Evil Requiem, Capcom, Pragmata
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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Resident Evil Requiem Sales Cross 8 Million Copies as Pragmata Surpasses 2.5 Million Units, Capcom Confirms
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