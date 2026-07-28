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Honor Band 11 Series Opens for Pre-Orders in China With New Pro GPS Model

Every Honor Band 11 model includes a dedicated badminton mode and sleep health monitoring

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 28 July 2026 16:11 IST
Honor Band 11 Series Opens for Pre-Orders in China With New Pro GPS Model

Photo Credit: Honor

Every Honor Band 11 model includes a dedicated badminton mode and sleep health monitoring

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Highlights
  • The standard Honor Band 11 is rated for up to 18 days
  • The Honor Band 11 Pro models promise up to 26 days of battery life
  • Standalone GPS arrives on the Honor Band series for the first time
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Honor has started accepting pre-orders for the Band 11 series in China ahead of the wearables' official launch. The new range introduces three models, including a Pro GPS Edition that brings standalone positioning to the Band lineup for the first time. Alongside the new model, Honor has announced battery life figures, colour options, and several fitness and health features that will be available across the series. The company is yet to reveal the complete specifications and pricing of the wearables.

Honor Starts Band 11 Series Pre-Orders With Standalone GPS Variant

According to Honor's Weibo post, customers in China can now reserve the Honor Band 11, Honor Band 11 Pro, and Honor Band 11 Pro GPS Edition through the company's official sales channels and partner retailers. The GPS Edition is the newest addition to the lineup and includes an independent positioning chip, allowing outdoor activity tracking without requiring a connected smartphone.

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Honor said every model in the Band 11 family includes a dedicated badminton mode and sleep health monitoring. The company has also disclosed battery life estimates, claiming the standard Band 11 can last for up to 18 days, while both Pro variants are rated to deliver as much as 26 days on a single charge.

The standard Honor Band 11 model will be sold in Sea Salt White, Taro Purple, and Caviar (translated from Chinese) finishes. Buyers opting for either Pro version will be able to choose from Almond White, Cocoa Black, and Avocado (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Honor Band 11 series replaces last year's Honor Band 10 range. That generation featured a 1.57-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 256 x 402 pixels, an 8.99mm profile, quick-release straps, and a weight of about 22.1g including the strap. It also introduced Honor Heart Health Research for monitoring several cardiac indicators and screening for possible sleep apnoea risk, while supporting a total of 96 sports modes.

Notably, Honor has not yet announced the launch date, pricing, or complete specifications of the Band 11 series.

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Further reading: Honor, Honor Band 11, Honor Band 11 Pro, Honor Band 11 Pro GPS Edition, Honor Band
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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