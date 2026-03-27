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Redmi 15A Launched in India With 32-Megapixel Rear, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Redmi 15A has a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 32-megapixel main sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2026 12:12 IST
Redmi 15A Launched in India With 32-Megapixel Rear, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi 15A is launched in three colourways

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Highlights
  • Redmi 15A has an octa-core 5G chipset under the hood
  • Redmi 15A has an 8-megapixel selfie shooter
  • It is available in three RAM and storage options
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Redmi 15A has been launched in India on Friday as the latest entrant in Xiaomi's sub-brand's affordable smartphone portfolio. The new A series Redmi smartphone comes in three colour options and boasts an octa core 5G chipset under the hood. The Redmi 15A features a 6,300mAh battery and carries a dual rear camera unit headlined by a 32-megapixel main camera. It flaunts a 6.9-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. 

Redmi 15A Price in India, Availability

Price of the Redmi 15A in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB + 12GB, 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage models are priced at Rs. 16,499 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. It is available in Ace Black, Awesome Blue and Amaze Purple colour options. 

The new Redmi handset will be available from April 3 via Flipkart, Mi.com and authorised Xiaomi Retail Stores.

Redmi 15A Specifications 

The dual-SIM Redmi 15A runs on Android 16 with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 skin, and Redmi is promising up to four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for the phone. It includes AI-based features like Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and Xiaomi Interconnectivity. The handset features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate ranging between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz. The screen supports up to a 240Hz touch sampling rate and is touted to deliver peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Redmi 15A runs on an octa-core T8300 5G SoC built on 6nm process paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, up to 6GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM supports virtual RAM expansion, while the onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot.

redmi 15a colours Redmi 15A

Redmi 15A
Photo Credit: Redmi

 

For optics, the Redmi 15A has a dual rear camera unit, including a 32-megapixel main rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and a single LED flash. On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It offers an IP52-rated build for protection against dust and water.

Connectivity options available on the Redmi 15A include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, USB OTG, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, and a fingerprint scanner. It is equipped with stereo speakers. 

The Redmi 15A has a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. The battery also supports 7.5W wired reverse charging. The battery is claimed to deliver up to two days of playtime on a single charge. It measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs 210 grams. 

Redmi 15A 5G

Redmi 15A 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
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Further reading: Redmi 15A, Redmi 15A Price in India, Redmi 15A Specifications, Redmi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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Redmi 15A Launched in India With 32-Megapixel Rear, 6,300mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
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