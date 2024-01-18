Technology News

Noise ColorFit Chrome Smartwatch With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Noise ColorFit Chrome comes with a functional crown that can help users navigate through apps.

Updated: 18 January 2024
Noise ColorFit Chrome Smartwatch With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Noise

Noise ColorFit Chrome is offered in Elite Black, Elite Midnight Gold and Elite Silver colours

Highlights
  • Noise ColorFit Chrome comes with a stainless steel body
  • The smartwatch is equipped with a menstrual cycle tracker
  • The Noise ColorFit Chrome can offer up to 10 days of battery life
Noise ColorFit Chrome has been launched in India and will go on sale in the country soon. The smartwatch is equipped with a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen that supports different watch faces. The watch also supports Bluetooth calling. It comes with a stainless steel body and is offered in three colour options. The smartwatch also arrives with the Noise Health Suite which provides support for heart rate, blood oxygen level, stress, sleep, and menstrual cycle tracking.

Noise ColorFit Chrome price in India, availability

Offered in Elite Black, Elite Midnight Gold, and Elite Silver colour options, the Noise ColorFit Chrome is priced in India at Rs. 5,000. The smartwatch will be available for purchase starting January 19 at 12pm IST. A pre-reserve is available for Rs. 499 and reduces the price of the watch to Rs. 4,000. 

The pre-reserve pass also offers more benefits of up to Rs. 2,500 that includes Rs. 1,500 off on the purchase of a Noise Luna smart ring and Rs. 1,000 off on the purchase of Noise i1 smart glasses.

Noise ColorFit Chrome specifications, features

Noise ColorFit Chrome features a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen that is said to support over 100 customisable watch faces. The smartwatch uses Noise Tru Sync technology and supports Bluetooth Calling with an extended calling range. The body of the watch comes with a push button as well as a functioning crown that can be used to navigate through applications.

The ColorFit Chrome model is equipped with the Noise Health Suite and like most fitness trackers, it carries heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2) monitors. It also helps measure stress and track users' sleep cycles. The watch also comes with a menstrual cycle tracker. It comes with more than 100 inbuilt sports modes and has automatic workout detection. 

Noise ColorFit Chrome is compatible with both Android and iOS handsets and it can be synced and used alongside the NoiseFit application. It can also be used to view notifications, weather updates, reminders, alarms and even access camera, as well as music controls. The battery size of the watch has not yet been revealed but it is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of battery life.

Noise ColorFit Chrome

Noise ColorFit Chrome

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Material Stainless Steel
Dial Shape Rectangle
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

Noise ColorFit Chrome Smartwatch With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen Launched in India: Price, Specifications
