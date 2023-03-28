OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are set to launch in India on April 4 alongside the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The company has already confirmed the launch date on its official India website and on Twitter. Though the earbuds are still a few days away from their debut, a reliable tipster has leaked the detailed list of specifications for the upcoming Nord Buds 2. They will be launched as a successor to OnePlus Nord Buds which debuted last year in India.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter: @ Stufflistings) has leaked the purported specifications of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The earbuds are tipped to come with fast charging support and offer up to 36 hours of playback time along with the case. He also tipped that the earbuds will feature up to 25dB active noise cancellation and 12.4mm dynamic titanium drivers. The other leaked features are a 4-mic design and IP55-rated water and dust resistance.

Additionally, the colour variants of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 2 have also been leaked. The earbuds are speculated to come in two colour shades - Thunder Gray and Lightning White.

The leak also suggests that the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 could be a rebranded version of the OnePlus Buds Ace that were launched last month in China. The earbuds from the company come with similar features like up to 36 hours of battery life, ANC noise reduction, 12.4mm dynamic audio driver, an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance, and fast charging support.

Meanwhile, the company has also teased the design and the colour variants of the upcoming OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The phone will come with a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout display. It will pack a triple rear camera setup with an LED flash, along with OnePlus branding, and is teased to come in a new Lemon colour option.

