OnePlus Community Sale is live on the company's website with deals and discounts on a range of products from the firm. Ahead of the debut of the OnePlus 12 in India and global markets in January, the company has discounted the price of its older handset, the OnePlus 10 Pro. You can also pick up the OnePlus Nord CE 3, the company's first tablet, the OnePlus Pad, and the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 at discounted prices during the ongoing sale.

During the ongoing community sale, the company is selling the OnePlus 10 Pro — launched in India at Rs. 66,999 in March 2022 — at a discounted price of Rs. 61,999. However, the offer is valid for users who purchase the smartphone with an ICICI Bank (credit card and debit/credit EMI transactions) and OneCard (credit card and debit card transactions) cards. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and has up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

The company's website has also listed the OnePlus Pad, which made its debut in April this year with a Rs. 37,999 price tag, at Rs. 35,499. You can also use the same ICICI Bank and OneCard cards listed above to lower the price of the product by Rs. 5,000, according to the company's website. This tablet sports a 144Hz display, runs on a Dimensity 9000 chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and is equipped with a 9,150mAh battery that can be charged at 67W over a USB Type-C port.

If you're looking for a midrange smartphone, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 is currently on sale at Rs. 24,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 26,999. The company is also offering an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on eligible OneCard and ICICI Bank card transactions. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is equipped with a Snapdragon 782G chipset, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000mAh battery with 880W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus is also selling the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 that were previously priced at Rs. 11,999, at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. You can also reduce the price of the wireless earbuds by Rs. 1,000 with the previously mentioned OneCard and ICICI Bank cards. These TWS earphones are equipped with a dual driver setup tuned by Dynaudio with up to 48dB Adaptive Noise Cancellation, up to 39 hours of playback with the included case, and wired and wireless charging support.

You can avail of the ongoing discounts and offers on the company's website until the end of the week, according to a poster shared by OnePlus. You can also exchange your older smartphone in order to lower the price of your next smartphone, tablet, or TWS headset. In addition, completing your purchase with the cards listed above will further lower the price of these products.

