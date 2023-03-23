OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was recently spotted on IMDA and Geekbench certification websites, hinting at the imminent launch of the device. Now, the company has announced that the smartphone will be making its debut in India on April 4, alongside OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The landing page of the upcoming launch is already live on the OnePlus India website. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is teased to be available in a new Lemon colour. The smartphone will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus India announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 via its Twitter handle. The company has also teased the design of the smartphone and its colour variants. The teaser released by OnePlus shows the phone with a centrally aligned hole-punch cut-out on the top of the display housing a selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and one LED flash module on the back along with OnePlus branding.

The handset is teased to come in a Lemon colour shade. The three rear cameras are housed in two circular camera modules.

While the company hasn't revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's features and specifications, its appearance on Geekbench reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same SoC that we have seen on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The Geekbench listing also tipped that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box and pack 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite which was revealed last year in April. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs an AI-backed triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

