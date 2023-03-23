Technology News
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details

OnePlus will offer 2 months of YouTube Premium subscription and an additional exchange discount on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 23 March 2023 21:04 IST
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details

Photo Credit: OnePlus/Twitter

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will debut as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is teased to be available in a new Lemon colour
  • The smartphone will be sold via Amazon and the OnePlus website
  • OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite landing page is live on OnePlus India website

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite was recently spotted on IMDA and Geekbench certification websites, hinting at the imminent launch of the device. Now, the company has announced that the smartphone will be making its debut in India on April 4, alongside OnePlus Nord Buds 2. The landing page of the upcoming launch is already live on the OnePlus India website. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite is teased to be available in a new Lemon colour. The smartphone will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite.

OnePlus India announced the launch of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 via its Twitter handle. The company has also teased the design of the smartphone and its colour variants. The teaser released by OnePlus shows the phone with a centrally aligned hole-punch cut-out on the top of the display housing a selfie camera, a triple rear camera setup, and one LED flash module on the back along with OnePlus branding.

The handset is teased to come in a Lemon colour shade. The three rear cameras are housed in two circular camera modules.

While the company hasn't revealed the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite's features and specifications, its appearance on Geekbench reveals that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G could be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC, the same SoC that we have seen on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G. The Geekbench listing also tipped that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is expected to run Android 13 out-of-the-box and pack 8GB of RAM.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be launched as a successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite which was revealed last year in April. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G packs an AI-backed triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel main sensor. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 120Hz refresh rate display
  • Android 12 with promised updates
  • Very good battery life, 33W fast charging
  • Decent performance for the price
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • No ultra-wide camera
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Further reading: OnePlus Nord CE 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds 2
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Confirmed to Launch on April 4 Along With OnePlus Nord Buds 2: All Details
