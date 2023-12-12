OnePlus launched the Nord Buds 2 true wireless (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) in April this year in India. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is reportedly gearing up to release the next iteration of its budget-friendly Nord Buds. The launch date of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earphones have not been shared by the brand yet, but ahead of it, its CAD (computer-aided design) renders have leaked online. The renders suggest a half-in-ear design for the earphones and an oval-shaped charging case.

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the CAD renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 3. The alleged render show the earbuds in black colour along with the charging case. They indicate an oval-shaped case for the earphones, marking a major design change from the boxy design of its predecessors. The case appears to have a glossy lid on top and a matte finish on the rest of the side with the OnePlus branding on the front. The earbuds seem to have a half-in-ear design with silicone earplugs. They are said to offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music, and more.

The specifications of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the previous OnePlus Nord Buds 2 (Review). The latter was launched in April with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 in White and Grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in-canal earphones offer active noise cancellation and are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 111db driver sensitivity and a frequency response rate ranging from 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

The earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. They feature customisable touch controls on each earbud. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are compatible with the HeyMelody app. Each earbud has a 41mAh battery, whereas the case has a 480mAh cell. They support fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

