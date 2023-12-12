Technology News
  OnePlus Nord Buds 3 CAD Design Renders Leak Online; Suggest Oval Shaped Case

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 CAD Design Renders Leak Online; Suggest Oval-Shaped Case

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earphones could feature half-in-ear design.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 December 2023 17:11 IST
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 CAD Design Renders Leak Online; Suggest Oval-Shaped Case

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice/ @OnLeaks

Renders indicate an oval-shaped case for the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earphones

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 2 were launched in April with a price tag of Rs. 2,999
  • The company is yet to confirm the OnePlus Nord Buds 3
  • OnePlus Nord Buds 3 offer active noise cancellation
OnePlus launched the Nord Buds 2 true wireless (TWS) earphones with active noise cancellation (ANC) in April this year in India. Now, the Chinese electronics brand is reportedly gearing up to release the next iteration of its budget-friendly Nord Buds. The launch date of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 earphones have not been shared by the brand yet, but ahead of it, its CAD (computer-aided design) renders have leaked online. The renders suggest a half-in-ear design for the earphones and an oval-shaped charging case.

Known tipster Steve H. McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the CAD renders of the upcoming OnePlus Nord Buds 3. The alleged render show the earbuds in black colour along with the charging case. They indicate an oval-shaped case for the earphones, marking a major design change from the boxy design of its predecessors. The case appears to have a glossy lid on top and a matte finish on the rest of the side with the OnePlus branding on the front. The earbuds seem to have a half-in-ear design with silicone earplugs. They are said to offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music, and more.

The specifications of the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 are likely to be an upgrade to that of the previous OnePlus Nord Buds 2 (Review). The latter was launched in April with a price tag of Rs. 2,999 in White and Grey colour options.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 in-canal earphones offer active noise cancellation and are IP55-rated for dust and water resistance. They feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 111db driver sensitivity and a frequency response rate ranging from 20Hz to 20,000Hz.

The earphones have Bluetooth 5.3 for connectivity, with support for the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs. They feature customisable touch controls on each earbud. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are compatible with the HeyMelody app. Each earbud has a 41mAh battery, whereas the case has a 480mAh cell. They support fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

What are the best wireless and wired earphones you can buy in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
OnePlus Nord Buds 3, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Specifications, OnePlus Nord Buds 2, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 CAD Design Renders Leak Online; Suggest Oval-Shaped Case
