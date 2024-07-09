OnePlus is hosting an event on July 16 to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R. The Chinese tech brand hasn't divulged anything about the new devices yet, but the latest leaks suggest their design and specifications. The OnePlus Watch 2R seems to arriving as an affordable version of the OnePlus Watch 2, while the Nord Buds 3 Pro is tipped to be offered in two colourways with an AirPods-like design. The OnePlus Pad 2 is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and come with two RAM and storage options.

OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro design revealed

The alleged renders and specifications of OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Pad 2 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Android Headlines. The leak shows the wearable in black and green colour options with a round dial. It appears to have two side-mounted buttons. It looks similar to the OnePlus Watch 2 that was announced earlier this year.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is expected to be priced around $199 (roughly Rs. 16,000) or possibly $229 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro alleged renders

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @onLeaks

The leak shows off the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in mint green and black colours, matching the OnePlus Nord 4. They appear to have an Apple AirPod-like design with a combination of glossy and matte finishes. OnePlus is likely to offer the Nord Buds 3 Pro as a freebie when ordering the OnePlus Nord 4 in some regions.

OnePlus Pad 2 design, specifications (leaked)

Finally, the OnePlus Pad 2 seems to retain a similar design language to the OnePlus Pad. It is seen in a grey colour with curved edges. It is said to feature an aluminium unibody design, with the OnePlus-style camera module in the centre.

The OnePlus Pad 2 could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is said to be offered in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage options. It is likely to get a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD display with 900nits of peak brightness. It could pack a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

Additionally, tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) corroborated this leak about the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R on X. He claimed that the tablet will be launched in India alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus, Smart Keyboard and Folio Case. Its display is said to offer Dolby Vision support and the tablet will feature six speakers. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Watch 2R, on the other hand, is tipped to get two separate chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 and the BES 2700 MCU — alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. OnePlus is likely to release the device in gunmetal grey and forest green colours. It is said to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000nits in high brightness mode. It is said to come with 2ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. It could feature dual-frequency GPS and offer more than 100 sports modes. It is said to come with heart rate monitor, stress and sleep trackers.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 is set to be held on July 16 in Milan, Italy. The grand launch event will see the debut of the OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord 4. So, we can expect more leaks about their specifications in the coming days.