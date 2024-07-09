Technology News
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders Leak With Familiar Designs; Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders Leak With Familiar Designs; Specifications Tipped

OnePlus Pad 2 is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 9 July 2024 12:10 IST
OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders Leak With Familiar Designs; Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @OnLeaks

OnePlus Pad 2 is likely to get a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD display

Highlights
  • OnePlus is set to unveil a slew of new products at summer launch event
  • OnePlus Pad 2 seems to retain a similar design language to OnePlus Pad
  • OnePlus Watch 2R is tipped to get two separate chipsets
Advertisement

OnePlus is hosting an event on July 16 to unveil the OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Watch 2R. The Chinese tech brand hasn't divulged anything about the new devices yet, but the latest leaks suggest their design and specifications. The OnePlus Watch 2R seems to arriving as an affordable version of the OnePlus Watch 2, while the Nord Buds 3 Pro is tipped to be offered in two colourways with an AirPods-like design. The OnePlus Pad 2 is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and come with two RAM and storage options.

OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro design revealed

The alleged renders and specifications of OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro and Pad 2 were shared by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@onleaks), in collaboration with Android Headlines. The leak shows the wearable in black and green colour options with a round dial. It appears to have two side-mounted buttons. It looks similar to the OnePlus Watch 2 that was announced earlier this year.

The OnePlus Watch 2R is expected to be priced around $199 (roughly Rs. 16,000) or possibly $229 (roughly Rs. 25,000).

oneplus watch 2r nord buds 3 pro android headlines OnePlus Watch 2R

OnePlus Watch 2R, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro alleged renders
Photo Credit: Android Headlines/ @onLeaks

The leak shows off the OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro in mint green and black colours, matching the OnePlus Nord 4. They appear to have an Apple AirPod-like design with a combination of glossy and matte finishes. OnePlus is likely to offer the Nord Buds 3 Pro as a freebie when ordering the OnePlus Nord 4 in some regions.

OnePlus Pad 2 design, specifications (leaked)

Finally, the OnePlus Pad 2 seems to retain a similar design language to the OnePlus Pad. It is seen in a grey colour with curved edges. It is said to feature an aluminium unibody design, with the OnePlus-style camera module in the centre.

The OnePlus Pad 2 could pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and is said to be offered in 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB RAM and storage options. It is likely to get a 12.1-inch 144Hz LCD display with 900nits of peak brightness. It could pack a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

Additionally, tipster Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) corroborated this leak about the OnePlus Pad 2 and OnePlus Watch 2R on X. He claimed that the tablet will be launched in India alongside the OnePlus Stylo 2 stylus, Smart Keyboard and Folio Case. Its display is said to offer Dolby Vision support and the tablet will feature six speakers. It is said to feature a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front camera.

The OnePlus Watch 2R, on the other hand, is tipped to get two separate chipsets — the Snapdragon W5 and the BES 2700 MCU — alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. OnePlus is likely to release the device in gunmetal grey and forest green colours. It is said to feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 1,000nits in high brightness mode. It is said to come with 2ATM and IP68 water and dust resistance ratings. The wearable is claimed to offer up to 100 hours of battery life on a single charge. It could feature dual-frequency GPS and offer more than 100 sports modes. It is said to come with heart rate monitor, stress and sleep trackers.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2024 is set to be held on July 16 in Milan, Italy. The grand launch event will see the debut of the OnePlus Watch 2R, Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Pad 2, and the OnePlus Nord 4. So, we can expect more leaks about their specifications in the coming days.

 

OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Fast wired charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Can also record short naps
  • Bad
  • Only comes in one size
  • Limited strap options
  • Watch faces need an overhaul
  • Thick display bezel
Read detailed OnePlus Watch 2 review
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Pad 2 specifications, OnePlus, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, OnePlus Watch 2R
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Channel Verification Check Mark Updated From Green to Blue to Match Facebook, Instagram

Related Stories

OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders Leak With Familiar Designs; Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 4 Price, Renders, Specifications Revealed in New Leaks
  2. Google's Gemini Chatbot Could Soon Work Even When Your Phone Is Locked
  3. Redmi 13 5G With 108-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Pad 2, Nord Buds 3 Pro, Watch 2R Renders, Specifications Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Odyssey Building 'Hollywood-Grade' AI Text-to-Video Model to Compete With Sora, Gen-3 Alpha
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Series Unofficial Unboxing Video Surfaces Online; Price, Design Tipped
  3. Redmi Pad Pro Officially Teased to Launch in India Later This Month: Expected Specifications
  4. Indian Fintech Firms Calls Basel Committee's Crypto Rules Transparency-Driven, Progressive
  5. Indian Video Games Industry Seeks Distinction From Real Money Games, Sends Policy Suggestions to Centre
  6. Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED Copilot+ Laptop With Snapdragon X Elite Chip Launched in India : Specifications, Price
  7. Tecno Spark 20 Pro 5G With 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Gemini Live Feature With Ability to Operate on Locked Android Phones Spotted in Development
  9. OnePlus Nord 4 Price in India, Renders Surface Online; 1.5K Display, Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC Tipped
  10. iOS 18 Beta Developer Beta 3 Introduces Automatic Dark Icon Theming for Third-Party Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »