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Google Dreambeans App Launched in India With AI-Powered Personalised Daily Stories

India has become the first international market to receive access to Dreambeans, according to Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 3 November 2026 09:08 IST
Google Dreambeans App Launched in India With AI-Powered Personalised Daily Stories

Photo Credit: Google

The app is available in India starting today for users aged 18 and above

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Highlights
  • The app connects to Google services such as Gmail, Photos, and YouTube
  • Dreambeans is available in India for users aged 18 and above
  • The experimental app supports 14 languages, including Hindi
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Google announced the expansion of its experimental Dreambeans app to India on Tuesday. With this move, the Mountain View-based tech giant brings its AI-powered personalised story collections to users aged 18 and above. According to Google, the app can create daily visual stories based on information from selected Google services, including Gmail, Calendar, Photos, Search, Gemini and YouTube. Dreambeans is part of the Google Labs experiment and is currently available on Android and iOS.

Google Dreambeans App

In a press note, Google described Dreambeans as an experimental app that can help users discover information relevant to their interests without having to scroll through feeds or enter prompts. Instead, it uses information from Google apps selected by users to generate personalised collections of stories each day.

According to the company, these stories can cover a range of subjects, including the places users might want to explore, arts and crafts, upcoming local events and reminders. They can open individual stories to learn more, bookmark them for later, or share them with others. The company also accepts user feedback to help improve the stories generated by the app.

Google says Dreambeans draws on information from connected Google services, including Calendar, Gemini, Gmail, Photos, Search, and YouTube. The app is claimed to be designed to proactively surface relevant content rather than wait for users to ask questions. There is also a feature that can animate images in select stories using its Veo video-generation model.

Dreambeans is available in India starting today for users aged 18 and above. The app can be downloaded on both Android and iOS devices. It supports 14 languages, including English, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Odia, Punjabi, Assamese, and Nepali.

Google, however, has revealed that users can select only one language at a time for their generated stories.

The company, notably, introduced Dreambeans in June and initially rolled it out to users in the US. Its access was recently expanded to all eligible US users aged 18 and above. India has become the first international market to receive access to Dreambeans.

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Further reading: Google Labs, Dreambeans, Google
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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