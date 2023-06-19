Pebble has expanded its luxury watch collection with the Cosmos Vogue smartwatch in India. The newly launched Pebble smartwatch sports a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, offering peak brightness of up to 600 nits. The watch comes with a magnetic strap and a rotating crown. It also features Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes and a host of watch faces. The Pebble Cosmos Vogue has been launched under Rs. 3,000 and is said to offer several smart health trackers including a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level sensor.

Pebble Cosmos Vogue price, availability in India

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch is available at an introductory price of Rs. 2,499 via the official Pebble website.

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue smartwatch comes in four different colour, namely Jet Black, Midnight Blue, Obsidian Black, and Classic Gold.

Pebble Cosmos Vogue specifications, features

The Pebble Cosmos Vogue sports a metallic rectangular dial with rounded edges, both silicone and metallic magnetic straps, and a rotating crown. The watch comes with a 1.96-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits of brightness and includes an Always-on display feature. It also supports Bluetooth calling, letting users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The wearable has AI voice assistant support like Google Assistant and Siri and is compatible with both iOS as well as Android devices.

Additionally, the new Pebble Cosmos Vogue packs several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also offers multiple sports modes and activity trackers. The watch features multiple cloud-based watch faces. For dust and water resistance, the Pebble Cosmos Vogue has an IP67 rating.

Further, the smartwatch houses a 240mAh battery with support for wired magnetic charging. The watch is claimed to last for up to seven days with regular usage and up to five days with Bluetooth calling enabled. Other highlights of the watch include an alarm, zen mode, display timer, step pedometer, interchangeable straps, and notifications for calls, SMS, email, WhatsApp and social media, among others.

