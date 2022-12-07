Pebble Frost smartwatch with Bluetooth calling and a 1.87-inch IPS touch screen has been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,999. The new smartwatch, which bears a strong resemblance to the Apple Watch in terms of design, is an affordable basic watch with hardware-based functionality such as Bluetooth calling and fitness tracking. The Pebble Frost works with Bluetooth connectivity to pair and maintain the connection with the smartphone, and is part of Pebble's growing range of affordable and feature-rich smartwatches in India.

Pebble Frost price in India

The Pebble Frost smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,999 in India, and is available to buy on Flipkart. The smartwatch is available in four colours - black, blue, grey, and orange.

At this price, the Pebble Frost is among the most affordable basic smartwatches with a colour screen and Bluetooth calling right now, going up against smartwatches from brands such as Boat, Noise, and Fire-Boltt.

Pebble Frost specifications and features

There is a strong resemblance between the Pebble Frost and the much more expensive Apple Watch, with the former quite clearly drawing design inspiration from the latter. This includes elements such as the crown and button on the right side, the strap, and the square screen. The Pebble Frost has a 1.87-inch IPS touch screen, along with Bluetooth calling and over 100 watch faces to choose from.

The smartwatch is IP67 rated for dust and water resistance, and has fitness and health tracking features built in, including heart rate, blood oxygen, step, and sleep tracking. Notifications from the paired smartwatch can be viewed on the Pebble Frost, and calls can be placed and received using the Bluetooth calling functionality, with the smartwatch functioning as a Bluetooth hands-free speaker system for the smartphone. Various tools such as calendar, camera control, calculator, and music control are also present on the smartwatch.

