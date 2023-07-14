Amazon Prime Day 2023 is only a few hours away — the e-commerce firm's exclusive sale for its Prime subscribers kicks off at midnight. Ahead of Prime Day, Amazon has already listed several discounts and deals on a bunch of consumer electronics and devices, including smartwatches and other wearables, that can be availed of hours before the sale begins. The two-day sale that begins on July 15 will only be accessible to Amazon Prime subscribers, which means that if you want to avail of any of the offers during the upcoming sale, you should sign up to become a Prime member.

If you don't want to wait until midnight to avail of discounts when Prime Day 2023 kicks off, you can log on to Amazon on your computer or smartphone and avail of Amazon's Prime Day Early Deals that are already live on the platform. We've compiled a list of some of the noteworthy deals and discounts on budget smartwatches with support for features like Bluetooth calling or notification mirroring.

It is worth noting that several budget smartwatches listed on Amazon have an extremely high retail price — almost 90 percent higher than the discounted price. However, these watches were never sold at those prices, even when they were initially launched. Before you purchase budget smartwatches during the ongoing Amazon sale, make sure to search for the product on Gadgets 360 to see the original retail price of these devices.

Fire-Boltt Visionary

Featuring support for truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones, the Fire-Boltt Visionary sports a 1.78-inch (368 x 448 pixels) display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports a range of fitness and health monitoring features, as well as Bluetooth calling via a connected smartwatch. The smartwatch offers two days of battery backup with the calling feature, and five days when it is not used. It is equipped with 128MB of inbuilt storage that can be used to store a few songs that can be played over a connected Bluetooth headset.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,799 (MRP: 3,799)

Boat Primia

Featuring a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, the Boat Primia smartwatch has an inbuilt speaker and microphone that allows you to take calls from your wrist, over a Bluetooth connection. You can also track your heart rate and SpO2 levels along with sleep and stress monitoring. Boat has also equipped this smartwatch with support for voice assistant commands for Siri and Google on your smartphone, via the watch. It has an IP67 rating for dust and splash/sweat resistance.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,998 (MRP: 5,499)

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand

The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand smartwatch is claimed to offer support for tracking 60 sports modes and 150 downloadable watch faces. It has a 1.69-inch LCD screen and features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The company says the watch takes 2.5 hours to charge and offers up to 7 days of battery life. It also offers health tracking features such as SpO2 and heart rate monitoring as well as sleep and menstrual cycle tracking support. Unlike the other models on this list, the Noise ColorFit grand does not support Bluetooth calling.

Buy now at: Rs. 999 (MRP: 1,499)

Noise Pulse 2 Max Advanced

Equipped with a 1.85-inch LCD screen, the Noise Pulse 2 Max claims to offer a Tru Sync feature that offers a more stable connection with a smartphone. It supports the same health tracking features as the Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand, and comes with a Smart DND feature that prevents the watch from disturbing you while you're sleeping. It also supports making and receiving calls when it is paired with your handset over a Bluetooth connection.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,299 (MRP: 2,999)

Pebble Cosmos Max

This smartwatch is equipped with a rotating crown that allows you to navigate through the interface and supports locking UI behind a PIN to protect a user's privacy. You can receive calls over Bluetooth using the inbuilt speaker and microphone, and the Pebble Cosmos Max smartwatch is claimed to support 100 sports modes and offer over 100 watch faces that can be downloaded to the wearable device.

Buy now at: Rs. 2,499 (MRP: 2,999)

Fire-Boltt Ring 3

Sporting a 1.8-inch LCD screen, the Fire-Boltt Ring 3 is claimed to offer tracking of 118 sports modes and even comes with support for basic games. The smartwatch lets you make and receive calls once your phone is connected over Bluetooth. You can also track your health via the SpO2, heart rate, and sleep monitoring features. It will also remind you to stand up and drink water at regular intervals, according to the listing for the smartwatch.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,399 (MRP: 2,999)

