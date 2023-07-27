Technology News

Pebble Revolve Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch HD Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Price, Features

Pebble Revolve is powered by a 230mAh battery and is said to offer up to seven days of battery life.

Updated: 27 July 2023 20:22 IST
Photo Credit: Pebble India

Pebble Revolve price in India is set at Rs. 3,499

Highlights
  • Pebble Revolve supports Siri and Google Assistant
  • The smartwatch is IP67 rated for water resistance
  • Pebble Revolve features multiple sports mode

Pebble Revolve smartwatch has been launched in India on Thursday. The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch HD display with an always-on feature. The watch comes with three different dial frames and three straps included in the box, allowing users to mix up the watch style. The Pebble smartwatch features Bluetooth calling, multiple sports modes and watch faces. It is also equipped with several health monitors including a heart rate monitor and a blood oxygen level sensor. Pebble Revolve is a budget smartwatch offering and has been launched under Rs. 3,500. The watch is powered by a 230mAh battery and is said to offer up to seven days of battery life.

Pebble Revolve price, availability in India

The Pebble Revolve smartwatch is available at a price of Rs. 3,499 via the official Pebble website.

The Pebble Revolve smartwatch comes in three different strap categories — soft silicone, classic metal, and premium leather. The watch comes with three different straps and dials frame designs included in the box, according to the product page.

Pebble Revolve specifications, features

The Pebble Revolve sports a circular dial and a rotating crown. The watch features a 1.39-inch HD display with an always-on display feature. It also supports Bluetooth calling, letting users make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The wearable has AI voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri. It is compatible with both iOS as well as Android devices.

Additionally, the new Pebble Revolve comes with several smart health trackers like SpO2 monitoring, heart rate tracking, and sleep monitoring. It also offers multiple sports modes and activity trackers. The watch offers multiple cloud-based watch faces to choose from. For dust and water resistance, the Pebble Revolve has an IP67 rating.

Furthermore, the smartwatch houses a 230mAh battery which is claimed to offer up to seven days of battery life. The wearable supports wireless charging. Other highlights of the watch include call logs, music control, camera control, an alarm, zen mode, a display timer, and notifications for calls, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and social media, among others. The new Pebble Revolve smartwatch weighs 270g. 

Pebble Revolve

Pebble Revolve

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Strap Colour Multicolour
Display Size 35mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
