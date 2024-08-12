Technology News
  Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro Like Design

Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro-Like Design

Pico 4S is reported to be powered by upgraded version of Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, the chipset which also powers Meta Quest 3.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 16:02 IST
Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro-Like Design

Photo Credit: Pico

Pico 4 (pictured above) is the latest mixed reality headset from the ByteDance-owned company

Highlights
  • Pico 4S mixed reality headset is expected to launch soon
  • Leaked images suggest it may have six cameras on the front
  • It is reported to come with two ringless controllers
Pico 4S – the purported mixed reality headset – has surfaced online via leaked images. It is being developed by Pico, the ByteDance-owned company. The leak showcases the design of the headset, which appears to have a fascia inspired by Apple's mixed-reality gear, the Vision Pro. This development comes months after the Pico 4S was spotted on a South Korean certification website, listing several of its specifications and hinting at an impending launch.

Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset

According to an Android Headlines report, the Pico 4S mixed-reality headset sports a glass front with two cameras embedded at the centre and two each at the top and bottom. Additionally, it also appears to have a USB Type-C port on the right and a button on the left side. The headset is said to have a cushioning cup for the wearer's comfort.

The headband is also visible with thick cushioning for the back of the wearer's head, along with a dial which may allow them to adjust the fit.

The alleged images suggest it may come with ringless hand controllers similar to other mixed reality headsets such as the Meta Quest 3 and HTC Vive XR Elite. The controllers appear to have a four-button configuration, with two suspected to be for controls during the operation and two for navigating the user interface (UI). A single joystick compliments the button layout whereas it may also feature a trigger placed at the lower half of the controllers.

The report also includes images of the probable accessories of Pico 4S. It may reportedly come with wrist straps for the controllers and a carry case in a grey colourway.

Pico 4S Specifications (Expected)

Pico 4S mixed reality headset is said to be powered by Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, the same chipset powering the Meta Quest 3. However, it may come with some upgrades. The SoC is reported to feature two 2.05GHz cores and four 2.36GHz cores, paired with 12GB of RAM.

It is said to have model number A9210 and may come with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI).
Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro-Like Design
  1. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  2. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  5. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  6. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  8. JWST Reveals Unexpected Dust Structure Around Supermassive Black Hole
