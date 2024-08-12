Pico 4S – the purported mixed reality headset – has surfaced online via leaked images. It is being developed by Pico, the ByteDance-owned company. The leak showcases the design of the headset, which appears to have a fascia inspired by Apple's mixed-reality gear, the Vision Pro. This development comes months after the Pico 4S was spotted on a South Korean certification website, listing several of its specifications and hinting at an impending launch.

Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset

According to an Android Headlines report, the Pico 4S mixed-reality headset sports a glass front with two cameras embedded at the centre and two each at the top and bottom. Additionally, it also appears to have a USB Type-C port on the right and a button on the left side. The headset is said to have a cushioning cup for the wearer's comfort.

The headband is also visible with thick cushioning for the back of the wearer's head, along with a dial which may allow them to adjust the fit.

The alleged images suggest it may come with ringless hand controllers similar to other mixed reality headsets such as the Meta Quest 3 and HTC Vive XR Elite. The controllers appear to have a four-button configuration, with two suspected to be for controls during the operation and two for navigating the user interface (UI). A single joystick compliments the button layout whereas it may also feature a trigger placed at the lower half of the controllers.

The report also includes images of the probable accessories of Pico 4S. It may reportedly come with wrist straps for the controllers and a carry case in a grey colourway.

Pico 4S Specifications (Expected)

Pico 4S mixed reality headset is said to be powered by Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2, the same chipset powering the Meta Quest 3. However, it may come with some upgrades. The SoC is reported to feature two 2.05GHz cores and four 2.36GHz cores, paired with 12GB of RAM.

It is said to have model number A9210 and may come with Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 capabilities.