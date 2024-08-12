Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Air, a New Model With a Thinner Design Could Reportedly Be Launched Next Year

iPhone 17 Air might replace the recently added iPhone Plus model.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 15:59 IST
iPhone 17 Air, a New Model With a Thinner Design Could Reportedly Be Launched Next Year

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Amanz

The iPhone 17 Air could feature a 6.6-inch display with a dynamic island

Highlights
  • The smartphone is also rumoured to be called iPhone 17 Slim
  • The iPhone 17 Air could be equipped with Apple A19 chipset
  • Apple is also rumoured to launch the iPhone SE 4 next year
Advertisement

iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be the moniker for the new iPhone model that is speculated to debut in 2025. As per the report, this will be the fourth variant alongside the standard, the Pro, and the Pro Max models. While not a lot is known about this new smartphone, it will reportedly feature a unique design and a slimmer form factor to set it apart from the rest of the lineup. While it is not confirmed, rumours have claimed that this smartphone will replace the Plus model.

iPhone 17 Air Could Launch Next Year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted in the Power On newsletter that Apple is working on a new form factor for next year's iPhone series launch. The smartphone will get a radically slim design which will set it apart from the rest of the models. “The idea is to create an “Air” version of the iPhone of sorts, something that sits in between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro,” Gurman said.

As per a previous report, this smartphone could also spell the end for the Plus model which was introduced with the iPhone 14 series and replaced the company's ‘Mini' models. The smartphone was rumoured to be called iPhone 17 Slim, but Gurman claims that it will instead be named iPhone 17 Air.

The report further claims that the smartphone will not get the performance, screen size, or cameras of the Pro models, but instead will play on its unique design and form factor. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that the smartphone might feature a titanium middle frame and a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

It will reportedly come with a 6.6-inch display with a 1,260x2,740 pixels resolution and dynamic island. Under the hood, it could be equipped with the Apple A19 chipset, which will reportedly be the lower-end of the processor in iPhone devices that year. The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, could sport the A19 Pro SoC.

These are still early days in the smartphone's production cycle, and since the rumours were not confirmed by Apple, do take these with a healthy amount of scepticism. Details about the iPhone 17 Air model, including the name, will only be revealed once the tech giant launches the smartphone in 2025.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Air, iPhone, Apple
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality
The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt of Rivia, but Not as the Protagonist, Voice Actor Says
iPhone 17 Air, a New Model With a Thinner Design Could Reportedly Be Launched Next Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Series Could Be Available at Croma and More Offline Stores
  2. Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G Goes Official in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Leak Suggests Familiar Design, Triple Rear Cameras
  4. Oppo F27 5G India Launch Teased; Design Tipped Through Live Images
  5. iPhone SE 4 Could Arrive With Apple Intelligence Features at Launch
  6. BSNL Introduces New OTA Platform for Easy SIM Swapping Across India
  7. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  8. JWST Reveals Unexpected Dust Structure Around Supermassive Black Hole
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Smart Glasses, Cheaper Vision Pro Reportedly in Apple’s Roadmap
  2. Oppo F27 5G Teased to Launch in India Soon; Alleged Live Images Give Sneak Peek at Design
  3. Pico 4S Mixed Reality Headset Images Leak, Hinting at a Vision Pro-Like Design
  4. iPhone 17 Air, a New Model With a Thinner Design Could Reportedly Be Launched Next Year
  5. The Witcher 4 Will Feature Geralt of Rivia, but Not as the Protagonist, Voice Actor Says
  6. James Webb Space Telescope Uncovers Surprising Dust Formation Near Supermassive Black Hole
  7. SpaceX Aiming for August 26 Launch of Polaris Dawn with First Private Spacewalk
  8. BSNL Introduces 4G and 5G-Ready OTA, Universal SIM Platform in India for Better Service Quality
  9. Gargantuan Waves in Earth’s Mantle May Cause Continental Uplift, New Study Reveals
  10. Scientists Take Major Step Toward Creating Heaviest Element Ever
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »