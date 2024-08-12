iPhone 17 Air will reportedly be the moniker for the new iPhone model that is speculated to debut in 2025. As per the report, this will be the fourth variant alongside the standard, the Pro, and the Pro Max models. While not a lot is known about this new smartphone, it will reportedly feature a unique design and a slimmer form factor to set it apart from the rest of the lineup. While it is not confirmed, rumours have claimed that this smartphone will replace the Plus model.

iPhone 17 Air Could Launch Next Year

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman highlighted in the Power On newsletter that Apple is working on a new form factor for next year's iPhone series launch. The smartphone will get a radically slim design which will set it apart from the rest of the models. “The idea is to create an “Air” version of the iPhone of sorts, something that sits in between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro,” Gurman said.

As per a previous report, this smartphone could also spell the end for the Plus model which was introduced with the iPhone 14 series and replaced the company's ‘Mini' models. The smartphone was rumoured to be called iPhone 17 Slim, but Gurman claims that it will instead be named iPhone 17 Air.

The report further claims that the smartphone will not get the performance, screen size, or cameras of the Pro models, but instead will play on its unique design and form factor. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that the smartphone might feature a titanium middle frame and a single 48-megapixel rear camera.

It will reportedly come with a 6.6-inch display with a 1,260x2,740 pixels resolution and dynamic island. Under the hood, it could be equipped with the Apple A19 chipset, which will reportedly be the lower-end of the processor in iPhone devices that year. The iPhone 17 Pro and the iPhone 17 Pro Max, on the other hand, could sport the A19 Pro SoC.

These are still early days in the smartphone's production cycle, and since the rumours were not confirmed by Apple, do take these with a healthy amount of scepticism. Details about the iPhone 17 Air model, including the name, will only be revealed once the tech giant launches the smartphone in 2025.