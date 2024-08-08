Technology News
Google Pixel Watch 3 Tipped to Pack Same Processor as Pixel Watch 2; May Get 60Hz Display

Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to offer battery capacity similar to last year, with a promise of a 24-hour battery.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 11:10 IST
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel Watch 2 runs on Snapdragon W5 SoC with a custom co-processor

  • Google's big launch event is just a week away
  • Pixel Watch 3 may improves the display brightness
  • It could pack 2GB of SDRAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage
Google Pixel Watch 3 is expected to be officially unveiled on August 13 along with the Pixel 9 series. Days ahead of the Made By Google event, a new leak suggests several details about the Pixel Watch 2 successor. Like last year's Pixel Watch 2, the new model could also run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC with a custom co-processor. The memory configuration of the new model is also expected to remain unchanged. However, Google is expected to offer two display sizes for the Pixel Watch 3 this time.

Google Pixel Watch 3 Specifications (Leaked) 

As per a report by Android Headlines, the Pixel Watch 3 will run on Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 5100 chipset (SW5100) and a Cortex M33 co-processor alongside 2GB of SDRAM and 32GB of eMMC flash storage. The same processors also powered last year's Pixel Watch 2. 

Both 41mm and 45mm versions of Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly get a 60Hz refresh rate display. This responsive refresh rate will stick to 1Hz when the always-on display is used. This should bring the new wearable up to par with Apple Watch Series 9.

While both Pixel Watch 3 models are said to be able to reach a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, the display will reportedly support 1 nit for lowlight use. 

The battery capacity of Pixel Watch 3 will reportedly get a small bump to 307mAh on the 41mm model, slightly up from the 306mAh battery of its predecessor. The 45mm variant is expected to carry a 420mAh battery. Google will reportedly continue to claim a battery life of 24 hours with always on display enabled and up to 36 hours with power-saving mode on. 

 

