Samsung Galaxy Watch FE With 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Screen, IP68 Rating Launched

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is powered by a dual-core Exynos W920 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 June 2024 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch FE runs on the One UI 5 Watch interface
  • The smartwatch supports interchangeable one-click bands
  • The Galaxy Watch FE is equipped with a 247mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE was unveiled globally on Thursday. It is the first 'Fan Edition' (FE) version of a smartwatch by the South Korean tech giant. The smart wearable is equipped with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen, a dual-core Exynos W920 chipset and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It is equipped with several health and activity sensors to monitor heart rate, EGC, and blood pressure. Users can also use this smartwatch to operate their smartphone cameras and access their digital wallets as well.

The company confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be available for purchase globally this summer but did not specify a date. It also noted that the availability of various features of the smartwatch will vary by region. The aluminium body of the watch is offered in three colour options — Black, Pink Gold and Silver. It is offered in a single 40mm size option and comes with interchangeable one-click bands.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE specifications, features 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE sports a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 396 x 396 pixels resolution, Sapphire Crystal glass and the Always On Display feature. It is powered by a dual-core Exynos W920 chipset and ships with Wear OS-backed One UI 5 Watch. The watch supports 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

The Fan Edition version of the Galaxy smartwatch is equipped with several health and wellness trackers including the heart rate sensor. The HR Alert feature helps detect abnormally high or low heart rates, while the Irregular Heart Rhythm Notification (IHRN) feature allows it to measure atrial fibrillation which could be indicative of a heart disorder. 

The watch can also measure blood pressure and track the user's sleep cycle. It also comes with more than 100 preset workout modes, according to the South Korean tech conglomerate.

Additional features of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE include support for Samsung Wallet which allows users access to digital wallets and saved documents like identification cards. It also allows users to control the paired smartphone's camera through the Camera Controller. 

The Samsung Galaxy Watch FE is backed by a 247mAh battery with support for WPC-based wireless charging. Connectivity options of the watch include LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo and NFC. It comes with a MIL-STD-810H-rated build and has a 5ATM water resistance rating as well as an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The watch measures 39.3 x 40.4 x 9.8mm in size and weighs 26.6g.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE price, availability (Expected)

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE was previously leaked via an accidental online listing. The Bluetooth version of the 40mm smartwatch was listed at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 16,600). 

According to a report by The Verge, the Bluetooth-only version of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE will be available for purchase at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,700) starting June 24. The LTE version of the watch is priced at $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,900) and will go on sale later this year, the report added.

