Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2400 Chipset

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has allegedly popped up on Geekbench with model number SM-S721B.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 18:55 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 was launched in January

  • Samsung is said to be working on the Galaxy S24 FE
  • The listing dated June 13 shows 2,047 points in single-core testing
  • Samsung is expected to follow a dual-chip strategy for the Galaxy S24 FE
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be unveiled later this year as a successor to last year's Galaxy S23 FE. The upcoming Fan Edition smartphone is believed to come as a toned-down version of the Galaxy S24. The global variant of the Galaxy S24 FE has now popped up on Geekbench with model number SM-S721B. The listing indicates that it will be powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, which could be couple with 8GB RAM and Android 14 operating system.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Geekbench listing

A Samsung handset has been spotted on the Geekbench website with model number SM-S721B. The listing, believed to be that of the international variant of Galaxy S24 FE variant, suggests that it may run Android 14 with 8GB of RAM. The listing dated June 13 shows the phone scoring 2,047 points in single-core testing and 6,289 points in multi-core testing.

The Geekbench listing of the alleged Galaxy S24 FE suggests a 10-core chipset will power the phone alongside the s5e9945 motherboard. It shows a prime CPU core with a maximum clock speed of 3.11GHz, two cores with a clock speed of 2.90GHz, three cores capped at 2.59GHz, and four cores capped at 1.96GHz. These CPU speeds appear to be associated with Samsung's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC, but the clock speed of the prime core is slightly lower than the actual speed of 3.2GHz.

Samsung is expected to follow a dual-chip strategy for the Galaxy S24 FE. It is likely to get a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in select markets including the US. The version with Exynos 2400 chipset could be intended for the European and Indian markets. As per past leaks, the handset will be unveiled at the end of 2024 or early next year as a budget-friendly alternative to the flagship Galaxy S24.

The Galaxy S24 FE is anticipated to feature a 6.1-inch AMOLED display and a 50-megapixel 1/1.57-inch ISOCELL GN3 sensor. It could pack 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and is likely to be offered in 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage options. The handset could get a 4,500mAh battery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Most Fortune 500 Firms Testing Web3, Blockchain Technology, Suggests Coinbase Report

