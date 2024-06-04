Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Watch FE soon with support pages for the watch recently showing up on the company's UK and Latin America websites. Ahead of any official announcements, the alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch FE have leaked on the Web, giving a clear look at the design and its specifications. The renders show the wearable in three colours options. It is said to come with a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with 1.5GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage. The internal components of Galaxy Watch FE are similar to the old Galaxy Watch 4 model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE design (leaked)

Prominent tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) has leaked the renders and specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE on X. The renders show the wearable in black, blue, and pink colours with a circular dial, identical to the Galaxy Watch 6 series. It is seen with noticeable bezels.

Exclusive: Samsung Galaxy Watch FE renders! pic.twitter.com/Jtzp9eUIaC — Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) June 4, 2024

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE specifications (leaked)

The leak suggests a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display for the Galaxy Watch FE with a 396x396 pixels resolution. It could run on Samsung's Exynos W920 chipset with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB storage. It is said to ship with Wear OS based on One UI Watch 5.

Galaxy Watch FE is tipped to carry a 247mAh battery and it could deliver up to 30 hours of battery life. The watch is likely to support magnetic wireless charging. It is said to get an aluminium body with an IP68-certified and 5 AM water-resistant build. It will allegedly include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and GPS connectivity options. It could pack an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor and more.

The latest leak suggests that the Galaxy Watch FE would be a refresh of the Galaxy Watch 4 that went official back in 2021. Samsung however, has not confirmed any details about a Fan Edition smartwatch. Therefore, it is recommended to take the above details with a pinch of salt.

Earlier this week, a support page for SM-R861, believed to be the Galaxy Watch FE, went live on the UK and Latin America Samsung websites, pretty much confirming the existence of a new smartwatch. It is expected to debut alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup and new Galaxy foldables at Samsung's next Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place on July 10 in Paris.

