Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, the rumoured upcoming smartwatch by the tech giant, could be launched at the next Galaxy Unpacked event. The price of the wearable device has now been spotted on an ecommerce website, along with potential colour options. As per previous reports, the Galaxy Watch FE could be unveiled alongside the Galaxy Watch 7 series, as an affordable smartwatch model. It is also said to be a refreshed version of the Galaxy Watch 4, which was launched in August 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Price, Colour Options Leaked

According to a report by YTECHB, the upcoming smartwatch was briefly listed on the Amazon Italy website. Different product pages of the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE suggest that it will make its debut in three colour options — Black, Pink Gold, and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE spotted on Amazon Italy

Photo Credit: YTECHB

The pages also listed the Galaxy Watch FE price at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 17,900). The Galaxy Watch FE will only be available in a single 40mm variant, as per the report. Notably, the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm variant was launched in India at Rs. 29,999.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE Specifications (Rumoured)

While Samsung is tight-lipped about the development of an affordable Galaxy Watch, various reports have revealed some of its specifications. The Galaxy Watch FE could sport a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED screen with a 396x396p resolution.

The upcoming wearable is said to be equipped with the tech giant's in-house Exynos W920 chipset paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The smartwatch might run on Wear OS-based One UI Watch 5 out-of-the-box.

Claimed to be a refreshed version of the Galaxy Watch 4 launched in 2021, it is reported to carry a 247mAh battery that can offer a battery life of up to 30 hours. It is also said to feature an aluminium chassis and get an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. For connectivity, it could reportedly get Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, NFC, and GPS options.

The Galaxy Watch FE is also said to feature an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, and geomagnetic sensors. Notably, none of the information has come from Samsung, and the official price and specifications will only be known once the tech giant unveils the device.