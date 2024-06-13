Snapdragon Summit 2024 dates were confirmed by Qualcomm on Thursday. The event will be a three-day affair between October 21-23 in Maui, Hawaii. It is also confirmed that the company will introduce the next generation of its flagship-grade mobile processor dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The event could also be focused towards artificial intelligence (AI), given its recent development in the smartphone ecosystem. The chip maker has also launched chipsets with neural processing units (NPUs) capable of handling AI processing for both smartphones and PCs.

In a recently created microsite, Qualcomm has added a short video clip that shows the dates and place for the Snapdragon Summit 2024. The page is otherwise empty and shares no additional details about the event, product launches, potential sessions, or any smartphone brands that will make an appearance. Since there is still a long way till October, it is believed that the company will add the details in the coming days.

Snapdragon Summit could introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset

One of the key highlights of the event is going to be the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Qualcomm's Chief Marketing Officer Don McGuire earlier confirmed the name of the upcoming mobile processor and that it will be announced during the event.

McGuire also revealed that the SoC will feature a custom Oryon CPU, which was first announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. Further, the CMO also highlighted that the CPU will be paired with an updated NPU for AI capabilities.

A previous report has also claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC could feature LPDDR6 RAM (Low Power Double Data Rate 6 Random Access Memory), which will be the next iteration of RAM technology. Further, it is also said that the upcoming mobile processor will be based on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process and feature Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity system.

Reportedly, the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro could become the first smartphones to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The OnePlus 13, iQoo 13, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series are also said to be powered by the same mobile processor.