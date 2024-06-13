Technology News

Snapdragon Summit 2024 Dates Confirmed; Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset Expected

Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit 2024 will be held between October 21-23, 2024.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 19:08 IST
Snapdragon Summit 2024 Dates Confirmed; Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset Expected

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset is rumoured to be based on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process

Highlights
  • Snapdragon Summit 2024 will be held in Maui, Hawaii
  • Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC will feature a custom Oryon CPU
  • Xiaomi 15 is believed to be the first smartphone series with the new SoC
Advertisement

Snapdragon Summit 2024 dates were confirmed by Qualcomm on Thursday. The event will be a three-day affair between October 21-23 in Maui, Hawaii. It is also confirmed that the company will introduce the next generation of its flagship-grade mobile processor dubbed Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The event could also be focused towards artificial intelligence (AI), given its recent development in the smartphone ecosystem. The chip maker has also launched chipsets with neural processing units (NPUs) capable of handling AI processing for both smartphones and PCs.

Snapdragon Summit 2024 dates revealed

In a recently created microsite, Qualcomm has added a short video clip that shows the dates and place for the Snapdragon Summit 2024. The page is otherwise empty and shares no additional details about the event, product launches, potential sessions, or any smartphone brands that will make an appearance. Since there is still a long way till October, it is believed that the company will add the details in the coming days.

Snapdragon Summit could introduce Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset

One of the key highlights of the event is going to be the introduction of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. Qualcomm's Chief Marketing Officer Don McGuire earlier confirmed the name of the upcoming mobile processor and that it will be announced during the event.

McGuire also revealed that the SoC will feature a custom Oryon CPU, which was first announced at the Snapdragon Summit 2022. Further, the CMO also highlighted that the CPU will be paired with an updated NPU for AI capabilities.

A previous report has also claimed that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 SoC could feature LPDDR6 RAM (Low Power Double Data Rate 6 Random Access Memory), which will be the next iteration of RAM technology. Further, it is also said that the upcoming mobile processor will be based on TSMC's 3nm fabrication process and feature Qualcomm's FastConnect 7900 connectivity system.

Reportedly, the Xiaomi 15 and the Xiaomi 15 Pro could become the first smartphones to be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The OnePlus 13, iQoo 13, and the Samsung Galaxy S25 series are also said to be powered by the same mobile processor.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Snapdragon Summit, Snapdragon 8 Gen 4, Qualcomm
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2400 Chipset
Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Honor 200 Lite: Price, Availability

Related Stories

Snapdragon Summit 2024 Dates Confirmed; Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset Expected
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G Roundup: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. Google Pixel 8 Price in India Drops to All-Time Low: See New Price, Deals
  3. iPhone 15 Pro's Action Button Will Offer More Functionalities With iOS 18
  4. Oppo F27 Pro+ 5G With IP69 Rating Debuts in India: See Price
  5. You Can Now Look Up Unknown Callers Using Your Google Pixel Phone
  6. Wakefit Brings Temperature-Control Mattress, Contactless Sleep Tracker
  7. Infinix Zero 40 5G, Zero 40 4G Key Specifications Leak: See Design
  8. Oppo Reno 12 Series Will Be Launched in Global Markets on This Date
  9. Where and How to Watch T20 World Cup Match for Free on Mobile and TV
  10. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 May Be Even More Expensive Than Its Predecessor
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapdeal Partners Bhashini to Deliver AI-Powered Indian Vernacular Language Capabilities
  2. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Leaked via Members App; Suggests AirPods Pro-Like Design
  3. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Reportedly Listed Online; Price, Specifications Leak
  4. Snapdragon Summit 2024 Dates Confirmed; Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 Chipset Expected
  5. Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Honor 200 Lite: Price, Availability
  6. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Spotted on Geekbench With Exynos 2400 Chipset
  7. Most Fortune 500 Firms Testing Web3, Blockchain Technology, Suggests Coinbase Report
  8. Wakefit Zense With Temperature-Control Mattress Regul8, AI Sleep Tracker Track8 Unveiled
  9. iPhone 15 Pro’s Action Button to Support More Features with iOS 18: Report
  10. iQoo 13 Key Features Tipped; Said to Get Periscope Telephoto Camera
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »