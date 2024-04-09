Technology News

Samsung's Purported Galaxy Watch FE Tipped to Arrive as Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 could soon have a new addition to the three-year-old series

Written by David Delima | Updated: 9 April 2024 14:37 IST
Samsung's Purported Galaxy Watch FE Tipped to Arrive as Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 (pictured) model in 2021

Highlights
  • Samsung is said to be working on an affordable Galaxy Watch model
  • The rumoured Galaxy Watch FE could arrive as the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)
  • Samsung has not announced any plans for a cheaper Galaxy Watch model
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE — the company's purported cheaper Galaxy Watch model that is said to be in development — could debut with a different moniker, according to details that have surfaced online. According to previous reports, the South Korean technology firm is working on a 'Fan Edition' (FE) Galaxy Watch that will run on Wear OS. The wearable device could arrive with a different name, as a refreshed version of the Galaxy Watch 4, that was launched in 2021.

All About Samsung editor Max Jambor tipped the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) moniker for Samsung's upcoming smartwatch in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Jambor responded to X users who brought up the rumoured Galaxy Watch FE moniker, citing sources who have claimed the upcoming wearable will arrive as a refreshed version of Samsung's original Galaxy Watch 4 model.

Jambor's claim about the Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) name comes days after a Galaxy Watch FE model surfaced online. The listing mentioned three models for the rumoured wearable device, which is expected to debut in South Korea, the US, and in global markets.

While there's no word from Samsung on plans to launch a more affordable Galaxy Watch, recent reports have suggested the rumoured device will sport the same design as the Galaxy Watch 4 and run on Wear OS, Google's smartwatch operating system.

In August 2021, Samsung launched the Galaxy Watch 4 with a round display and an aluminium body. The wearable has a round dial and is available in Black, Green, and Silver colourways. Unlike its predecessor, the smartwatch runs on Wear OS and it is compatible Android smartphones.  

The company is also said to be working on the next generation of its smartwatch models — the Galaxy Watch 7 series, which reportedly comprises three models. We can expect the company to launch the purported Galaxy Watch FE or Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) in the coming days or weeks, before its next Galaxy Unpacked event where the 7th generation Galaxy Watch is likely to make its debut.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 2024, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, Galaxy Watch 4 series, Galaxy Watch 4 2024, Samsung Galaxy, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Samsung's Purported Galaxy Watch FE Tipped to Arrive as Galaxy Watch 4 (2024)
