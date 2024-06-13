Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro Leaked via Members App; Suggests AirPods Pro-Like Design

The leaked screenshot also hints at another product that is rumoured to be launched soon – the Galaxy Ring.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 June 2024 19:21 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

A beta version of the Samsung Members app is said to have the listing for Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro

Highlights
  • In-app screenshot hints at a new design of the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
  • The TWS earbuds appear to have an AirPods Pro-like design with stems
  • It is also claimed to feature Galaxy Ring and Galaxy Watch FE listings
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, along with the standard variant, may have been accidentally leaked by the company via its Members app, as per to a social media post. In the last few weeks, several leaks have surfaced regarding the upcoming TWS earbuds from Samsung, suggesting that although they might be iterative upgrades, Samsung might finally adopt an AirPods Pro-like design with stems. With the launch reportedly almost upon us, a leaked in-app screenshot corroborates previous speculations about the design language of the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro.

Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro design (leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Rydah (@RydahDoesTech) shared an in-app screenshot of the Samsung Members app – the app that lets Samsung users diagnose problems with their devices, check for fixes, get tips, and talk to community experts. The screenshot is said to show a menu through which users can select the device they're encountering problems with.

The list appears to include not just existing Samsung devices, but rumoured TWS such as the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. While the icon used for the Buds 2 Pro has the same stem-less design as the actual product, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro appear to have an AirPods Pro-like design with stems.

This leak corroborates a previous claim by seasoned tipster Evan Blass who suggested that both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 variants might incorporate stems – a design element which Samsung has omitted from its flagship TWS earbuds till now.

Apart from the Galaxy Buds 3's design, the screenshot also hints at two more upcoming products from the South Korean company – the Galaxy Ring, which it showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, and the Galaxy Watch FE.

Furthermore, it does not appear to have a separate listing of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, although it does list the Galaxy Watch 7. This could potentially mean the rumoured Apple Watch Ultra 2 competitor could be part of the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, instead of being a standalone offering from Samsung.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: amsung, Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, Galaxy Unpacked, AirPods Pro, Galaxy Ring
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Honor 200, Honor 200 Pro Launched Globally Alongside Honor 200 Lite: Price, Availability
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Airtel Edition Reportedly Listed Online; Price, Specifications Leak

Comment
