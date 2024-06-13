Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, along with the standard variant, may have been accidentally leaked by the company via its Members app, as per to a social media post. In the last few weeks, several leaks have surfaced regarding the upcoming TWS earbuds from Samsung, suggesting that although they might be iterative upgrades, Samsung might finally adopt an AirPods Pro-like design with stems. With the launch reportedly almost upon us, a leaked in-app screenshot corroborates previous speculations about the design language of the Galaxy Buds 3 and 3 Pro.

Galaxy Buds 3, Buds 3 Pro design (leaked)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), user Rydah (@RydahDoesTech) shared an in-app screenshot of the Samsung Members app – the app that lets Samsung users diagnose problems with their devices, check for fixes, get tips, and talk to community experts. The screenshot is said to show a menu through which users can select the device they're encountering problems with.

Samsung leaking their own products is priceless. Here's the Galaxy Buds3 and Buds3 Pro 👋🏽 pic.twitter.com/2mJP3ZFOa9 — Rydah (@RydahDoesTech) June 12, 2024

The list appears to include not just existing Samsung devices, but rumoured TWS such as the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro. While the icon used for the Buds 2 Pro has the same stem-less design as the actual product, the Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro appear to have an AirPods Pro-like design with stems.

This leak corroborates a previous claim by seasoned tipster Evan Blass who suggested that both the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 variants might incorporate stems – a design element which Samsung has omitted from its flagship TWS earbuds till now.

Apart from the Galaxy Buds 3's design, the screenshot also hints at two more upcoming products from the South Korean company – the Galaxy Ring, which it showcased at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, and the Galaxy Watch FE.

Furthermore, it does not appear to have a separate listing of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, although it does list the Galaxy Watch 7. This could potentially mean the rumoured Apple Watch Ultra 2 competitor could be part of the Galaxy Watch 7 lineup, instead of being a standalone offering from Samsung.

