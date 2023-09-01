Technology News

Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report

Samsung One UI 5 update is said to improve sleep tracking, and insights, as well as offer suggestions to improve sleep quality.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 1 September 2023 17:57 IST
Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report

Samsung One UI 5 watch update is available on the Galaxy Wearable app

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 5 watch update is said to be rolling out in South Korea
  • The update was launched with the release of Galaxy Watch 6 series
  • The One UI 5 Watch update brings personalised heart rate zone information

Samsung is reportedly rolling out the Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch software update for Galaxy Watch 5 series in South Korea. The company has launched the One UI 5 Watch update with the release of the Galaxy Watch 6 series, and now all Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users are being said to receive the update. The latest update is expected to bring several new features including improved health sensors, better SOS functionality, sleep tracking as well as a personalised heart rate zone information.

According to a report by Sammobile, the Galaxy Watch 5 series users in South Korea are getting the latest One UI 5 Watch update. The latest update can reportedly be downloaded via the Galaxy Wearable app on the phone. It is said to come with several new features including a new Sleep Insights UI, an improved SoS functionality, and a personalised heart rate zone, which is claimed to offer real-time running analysis.

Additionally, the One UI 5 Watch update will reportedly add new watch faces and Tiles. The Galaxy Buds Tile lets users turn 360 Audio on or off. The ability to set the photo album as a wallpaper or background, instead of a single image, has also been added to the new update.

Furthermore, the update is said to bring the ability to pair the smartwatch to a new phone without a factory reset. Other highlights are the ability to take calls via the Galaxy control call volume, mute, and support for voice dictation, among others. The One UI 5 Watch update also allows users to check the watch's battery status, storage information, and memory info.

To download the new One UI 5 Watch update, users are reportedly required to go to the Galaxy Wearable app > Watch settings > Watch software update and then Select Download and install. Users are suggested to download the update over the WiFi network. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Samsung, One UI 5 watch, Google Wear OS 4
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details

Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report
