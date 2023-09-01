Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra gained a lot of attention from reviewers (Review) and users for its camera capabilities. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor was a noticeable upgrade from the 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, we're hearing that next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra could also introduce further camera improvements. Despite featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack a new camera sensor. The Galaxy S24 series with the regular Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official early next year.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested the camera specifications of the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, Samsung's 2024 flagship will feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. This image sensor could be an optimised version of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is said to include 200 million pixels in a 1/1.3 optical format and has 0.6-micron pixels (μm).

In addition to the 200-megapixel primary sensor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could introduce further camera improvements, highlighted by a new telephoto lens. It is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

We are about six months away from the expected unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series, but the leaks keep on coming. Samsung is speculated to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to be launched with the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. The Ultra model is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

Samsung is also tipped to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S23 models have an aluminium chassis. Moreover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life.

