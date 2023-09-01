Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 September 2023 17:22 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S23 series was launched during Galaxy Unpacked event in February

Highlights
  • Anticipation is growing for the Galaxy S24 series
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra tipped to get renovated cameras over Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Samsung is expected to launch the phones early next year

Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S23 series earlier this year and the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra gained a lot of attention from reviewers (Review) and users for its camera capabilities. The Galaxy S23 Ultra's 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor was a noticeable upgrade from the 108-megapixel sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now, we're hearing that next year's Galaxy S24 Ultra could also introduce further camera improvements. Despite featuring a 200-megapixel primary camera, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could pack a new camera sensor. The Galaxy S24 series with the regular Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to go official early next year.

Reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) suggested the camera specifications of the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy S24 Ultra on X (formerly Twitter). As per the tipster, Samsung's 2024 flagship will feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX sensor. This image sensor could be an optimised version of the ISOCELL HP2 sensor from the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It is said to include 200 million pixels in a 1/1.3 optical format and has 0.6-micron pixels (μm).

In addition to the 200-megapixel primary sensor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could introduce further camera improvements, highlighted by a new telephoto lens. It is tipped to pack a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom.

We are about six months away from the expected unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series, but the leaks keep on coming. Samsung is speculated to pack a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in Galaxy S24 Ultra in all markets, while the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ are expected to be launched with the company's in-house Exynos 2400 SoC in select markets. The Ultra model is said to come in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configurations.

Samsung is also tipped to use titanium frames in the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S23 models have an aluminium chassis. Moreover, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is said to come with a new EV battery technology to offer improved battery life.

Samsung's Galaxy S23 series of smartphones was launched earlier this week and the South Korean firm's high-end handsets have seen a few upgrades across all three models. What about the increase in pricing? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright and accurate display
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent cameras, quality video recording
  • Solid battery life
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Still too large for most hands
  • Loaded with bloatware
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24, Samsung Galaxy S24 Series, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Samsung, Samsung ISOCELL HP2 sensor, Samsung ISOCELL HP2SX
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Starfield’s Performance on Xbox Consoles Is Reportedly Way Better Than Past Bethesda Games
Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 8 Series Price Leaked: Here's How Much They Could Cost
  2. Moto G84 5G With a 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. WhatsApp's Android App Could Soon Get a Major Redesign: Report
  4. iQoo Z8, iQoo Z8x With 6.64-Inch Display Launched: See Price Here
  5. Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera Unveiled: See Price
  6. Chandrayaan-3's 'Pragyan' Rover Records Natural Event on Moon's South Pole
  7. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Will Launch on This Date
  8. iQoo Z7 Pro 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  9. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Come With Snapdragon Chipset: Details
  10. US Judge Refuses to Dismiss Lawsuit Accusing X of Age Bias in 2022 Layoffs
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Confirms to Roll Out Android 14-Based OxygenOS 14 Update This Month: All Details
  2. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console With 8.8-Inch QHD+ Display, AMD Ryzen Z1 Series Chipsets Launched
  3. Vivo Y36, Vivo Y02t Get Price Drop in India Months After Official Launch
  4. Samsung One UI 5 Watch Update Based on Wear OS 4 Rolling Out for Galaxy Watch 5 Series: Report
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Tipped to Feature New 200-Megapixel Sensor: All Details
  6. Sony Xperia 5 V With 52-Megapixel Exmor T Camera, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Launched: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Storage Options Leaked; Pixel 8 Pro May Get Night Sight for Video
  8. Starfield’s Performance on Xbox Consoles Is Reportedly Way Better Than Past Bethesda Games
  9. WhatsApp Android App Could Get New Interface With White Top App Bar, Suggests Beta Update
  10. Moto G84 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.