Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series Is Getting Wear OS 4-Based One UI 5 Watch Update: Details

The Samsung One UI 5 update has already been rolled out to the Galaxy Watch 6 series as well as the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 5 September 2023 17:17 IST
Samsung One UI 5 watch update allows users to save backups to Samsung Cloud

Highlights
  • Galaxy Watch 4 series latest update brings July 2023 security patch
  • The update brings enhanced sleep coaching
  • The One UI 5 Watch update enables Bixby to read your notifications

After Samsung rolled out the One UI 5 Watch software on Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, the latest Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch update is now making its way to the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the US. The company announced the same on September 4. The latest update has brought several new features, including improved health sensors, enhanced sleep tracking as well as personalised heart rate zone information, and more. Along with the software improvements, the watch update also brings the July 2023 security patch.

Samsung has announced the rollout of the latest One UI 5 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users across the US. The latest update is said to come with several new features and offers more control to users. It has also brought the July 2023 security patch to the watches. As per the changelog shared by Samsung, the latest software update on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 brings new watch faces and tiles, including Buds controller tile, Timer tile, and a battery tile that displays the battery level of all the connected Samsung devices.

The Galaxy Buds tile is said to allow users to turn 360 Audio on or off directly from the watch. Additionally, users can set the photo album as a wallpaper or background, instead of a single image. The update also enables users to save their watch data backups in Samsung Cloud via the Smart Switch app. Not only that, one can also pair the smartwatch to a new phone without a factory reset.

Furthermore, the One UI 5 Watch software update adds enhanced sleep coaching and offers cycling workout records along with personalised heart rate zone. Other highlights are the ability to adjust call volume, mute sound, and press buttons on the keypad from the watch itself. It also enables Bixby to read notifications.

With the latest update, Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5 users can even take pictures from their watches by tapping on the camera icon that appears when the phones' camera is open in Flex mode or Tent mode. 

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Snappy UI
  • Accurate step and distance tracking
  • SpO2 and body composition tracking
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Only Bixby assistant
  • Expensive
  • Slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm) review
Strap Colour Black, Silver
Display Size 46mm
Compatible OS Android
Dial Shape Round
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
