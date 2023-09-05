After Samsung rolled out the One UI 5 Watch software on Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 5 series, the latest Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch update is now making its way to the Galaxy Watch 4 series in the US. The company announced the same on September 4. The latest update has brought several new features, including improved health sensors, enhanced sleep tracking as well as personalised heart rate zone information, and more. Along with the software improvements, the watch update also brings the July 2023 security patch.

Samsung has announced the rollout of the latest One UI 5 Watch software update for the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic users across the US. The latest update is said to come with several new features and offers more control to users. It has also brought the July 2023 security patch to the watches. As per the changelog shared by Samsung, the latest software update on Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and Galaxy Watch 4 brings new watch faces and tiles, including Buds controller tile, Timer tile, and a battery tile that displays the battery level of all the connected Samsung devices.

The Galaxy Buds tile is said to allow users to turn 360 Audio on or off directly from the watch. Additionally, users can set the photo album as a wallpaper or background, instead of a single image. The update also enables users to save their watch data backups in Samsung Cloud via the Smart Switch app. Not only that, one can also pair the smartwatch to a new phone without a factory reset.

Furthermore, the One UI 5 Watch software update adds enhanced sleep coaching and offers cycling workout records along with personalised heart rate zone. Other highlights are the ability to adjust call volume, mute sound, and press buttons on the keypad from the watch itself. It also enables Bixby to read notifications.

With the latest update, Galaxy Z Flip 5 or Fold 5 users can even take pictures from their watches by tapping on the camera icon that appears when the phones' camera is open in Flex mode or Tent mode.

