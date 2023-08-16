Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get One UI 5.1.1; One UI 5 Watch Rolls Out to Older Models

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get One UI 5.1.1; One UI 5 Watch Rolls Out to Older Models

Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch updates are coming to older foldable phones, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Watch models.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 August 2023 13:35 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get One UI 5.1.1; One UI 5 Watch Rolls Out to Older Models

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's One UI 5.1.1 update brings improved multi-tasking in Flex Mode for the Galaxy Z Fold 4

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab and recent foldable phones will get One UI 5.1.1
  • Older foldable models will get support for new multi-tasking features
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 4 will be the first to get the update

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been updated to One UI 5.1.1, according to the South Korean smartphone maker. These handsets will receive updates that add support for some of the features introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 that were unveiled last month. Older foldable phones from Samsung will receive the update in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, previous Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch models are also being updated to One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch, respectively.

In a Samsung Newsroom post, the company announced that it will roll out the updates to its older foldable phones, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Watch models over the coming weeks. These updates will add features that debuted on the devices that were recently launched by the company at its Galaxy Unpacked event last month.samsung one ui 511 update multitasking

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get improvements to the Flex Mode with the company's One UI 5.1.1 update, such as the ability to hide or show the Flex Mode panel that allows users to take a screenshot, scrub through videos more accurately, use the screen as a touchpad, or enable the multi-window mode on the handset. Users can also drag and drop files from one app (such as the Gallery) to another app after updating to One UI 5.1.1 on recent foldable phones and tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S8.

Owners of recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models will get an update to One UI 5 Watch that will add support for the new sleep management and sleep coaching features that were announced with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The update will also adds support for Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRN), personalised heart rate zones, the new Track Run, and Custom Workout features. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users will be able to download GPX route files around their location, according to Samsung.

According to the company, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the first to receive the update to One UI 5.1.1 this month. It will roll out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip over the coming weeks. 

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab Active 3 and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will also get the update to One UI 5.1.1.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be updated to One UI 5 Watch. Meanwhile, older smartwatch models like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 will receive the update at a later date, according to the company.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Excellent build quality
  • Compact when folded
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Cover screen functionality is still limited
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3700mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, IPX8 rated
  • Software optimised for multitasking
  • Very good system and gaming performance
  • All-day battery life
  • Improved main, telephoto cameras
  • Bad
  • Still a bit bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12L
Resolution 2176x1812 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vibrant folding display
  • Very good build quality, easily pocketable
  • Top-tier performance
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Main screen washes out under sunlight
  • Cover screen could be more functional
  • Weak battery life, slow charging
  • Low-light video could be better
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3300mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large, vibrant folding display
  • Intuitive software for multitasking
  • Top-tier performance
  • Great-sounding speakers
  • Water-resistant design
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Cameras could do better in low light
  • Heavy, bulky when folded
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 2208x1768 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bundled S Pen stylus
  • Good battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Charges slowly
  • Weak processor
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite review
Display 10.40-inch
Processor 1.7GHz octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 2000x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 10
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7040mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 3 (Wi-Fi)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 8.00-inch
Processor Exynos 9810 SoC
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android Q
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.10-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 1920x1200 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 12
Storage 64GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 7600mAh
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Very good build quality, premium strap design
  • Excellent screen
  • Good software and apps
  • Very good features and performance
  • Accurate health and fitness tracking
  • Bad
  • Somewhat expensive
  • iPhone not supported, unlike other Wear OS devices
  • A bit tricky to get blood oxygen readings
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro review
Compatible OS Android
Strap Material Silicone
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display Size 34mm
Compatible OS Android, iOS
Strap Material Leather
Dial Shape Round
Display Type Super AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, One UI 5, One UI 5 Watch, One UI, One UI update, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Tab, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Bitcoin and Ether Remain in Losses, Drive Most Altcoins to Register Price Dips
iQoo Z8 Launch Tipped for September; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Leaked

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get One UI 5.1.1; One UI 5 Watch Rolls Out to Older Models
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1X Entry Level Electric Scooter Launched in India: See Price
  2. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G Set to Launch in India on This Date
  3. iPhone 15 Plus New Leaked Renders Suggest Charging Components: See Here
  4. Madhav Sheth Teases Imminent Launch of Honor Phones in India: Details
  5. Moto E13 Variant With 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Tecno Pova 5 vs Infinix Note 30 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  7. Tecno Pova 5 Pro 5G First Impressions
  8. Apple Will Make AirPods in India at Foxconn’s Hyderabad Plant: Details
  9. Maya OS to Replace Windows on Defence Ministry Computers: All Details
  10. Vivo Y56, Vivo Y16 Price in India Slashed: Check New Prices
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Spark 20 India Launch Timeline Tipped; May Feature Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC
  2. Redmi Pad SE With 11-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. India, Thailand Emerge as Asia's Semiconductor Manufacturing Hubs Amid US-China Chip War: Report
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 Get One UI 5.1.1; One UI 5 Watch Rolls Out to Older Models
  5. iQoo Z8 Launch Tipped for September; Colour Options, RAM and Storage Details Leaked
  6. Apple’s AirPods to Be Made in India by Foxconn; Manufacturer Sees Chance to Invest 'Several Billion Dollars'
  7. Binance Files for Protective Order Against SEC, Seeks to Limit Regulator's Request for Information
  8. Bitcoin and Ether Remain in Losses, Drive Most Altcoins to Register Price Dips
  9. Elon Musk's X Adds 5-Second Delay to Links for NY Times, Reuters and Social Media Rivals Like Facebook: Report
  10. Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G India Launch Set for August 23; Design, Specifications, Sale Date Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.