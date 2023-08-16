Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 have been updated to One UI 5.1.1, according to the South Korean smartphone maker. These handsets will receive updates that add support for some of the features introduced with the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 that were unveiled last month. Older foldable phones from Samsung will receive the update in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, previous Galaxy Tab and Galaxy Watch models are also being updated to One UI 5.1.1 and One UI 5 Watch, respectively.

In a Samsung Newsroom post, the company announced that it will roll out the updates to its older foldable phones, Galaxy Tab, and Galaxy Watch models over the coming weeks. These updates will add features that debuted on the devices that were recently launched by the company at its Galaxy Unpacked event last month.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get improvements to the Flex Mode with the company's One UI 5.1.1 update, such as the ability to hide or show the Flex Mode panel that allows users to take a screenshot, scrub through videos more accurately, use the screen as a touchpad, or enable the multi-window mode on the handset. Users can also drag and drop files from one app (such as the Gallery) to another app after updating to One UI 5.1.1 on recent foldable phones and tablets such as the Galaxy Tab S8.

Owners of recent Samsung Galaxy Watch models will get an update to One UI 5 Watch that will add support for the new sleep management and sleep coaching features that were announced with the Galaxy Watch 6 series. The update will also adds support for Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications (IHRN), personalised heart rate zones, the new Track Run, and Custom Workout features. Galaxy Watch 5 Pro users will be able to download GPX route files around their location, according to Samsung.

According to the company, last year's Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be the first to receive the update to One UI 5.1.1 this month. It will roll out to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip over the coming weeks.

Similarly, the Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Tab S7 series, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, Galaxy Tab A8, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, Galaxy Tab Active 3 and Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro will also get the update to One UI 5.1.1.

Samsung says that the Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 4, and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be updated to One UI 5 Watch. Meanwhile, older smartwatch models like the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3 will receive the update at a later date, according to the company.

