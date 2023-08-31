Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones in 2024. While there have been no official details available about the successor to the Galaxy S23 series, reports and rumours have hinted at the expected specifications and features of the Galaxy S24 lineup. A recent report has suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a Snapdragon chipset. Previously, the Galaxy S24 series, comprising the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, was said to be equipped with Exynos 2400 SoC in the European market.

A new leak by Weibo user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) says that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in all markets, while the other two model, i.e., Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be launched with Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood in select markets. The latest leak refutes with a previous report that suggested that the Galaxy S24 series, including the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, will ship in Europe with the Exynos 2400 SoC.

According to the report, the Exynos 2400 SoC will come with cores clocked at a speed of 3.16GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz on the phones. Additionally, the Galaxy S24+ is said to sport a WQHD+ screen with 3120x1440 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Other than these, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's storage options have also been leaked suggesting an inbuilt storage of up to 2TB. The phone is also said to available in 12GB + 256GB and 8GB+ 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Furthermore, an earlier report, too, claimed that the Galaxy S24+ could come with Snapdragon chips in the US. The handset was also spotted on the Geekbench website, likely equipped with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

