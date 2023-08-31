Technology News

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Reportedly Be Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3: All Details

A recent report had claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S24 series will come equipped with Exynos 2400 SoC.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 August 2023 13:49 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra will succeed this year’s Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Galaxy S24 series could be launched early next year
  • The series will include Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra was earlier tipped to get Exynos 2400 SoC in Europe

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch the next iteration of its flagship Galaxy S series smartphones in 2024. While there have been no official details available about the successor to the Galaxy S23 series, reports and rumours have hinted at the expected specifications and features of the Galaxy S24 lineup. A recent report has suggested that the Galaxy S24 Ultra could come with a Snapdragon chipset. Previously, the Galaxy S24 series, comprising the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, was said to be equipped with Exynos 2400 SoC in the European market.

A new leak by Weibo user Instant Digital (translated from Chinese) says that the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC in all markets, while the other two model, i.e., Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ could be launched with Exynos 2400 SoC under the hood in select markets. The latest leak refutes with a previous report that suggested that the Galaxy S24 series, including the top-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, will ship in Europe with the Exynos 2400 SoC.

According to the report, the Exynos 2400 SoC will come with cores clocked at a speed of 3.16GHz, 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz on the phones. Additionally, the Galaxy S24+ is said to sport a WQHD+ screen with 3120x1440 resolution and a peak brightness of 2,500 nits.

Other than these, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's storage options have also been leaked suggesting an inbuilt storage of up to 2TB. The phone is also said to available in 12GB + 256GB and 8GB+ 128GB RAM and storage configurations.

Furthermore, an earlier report, too, claimed that the Galaxy S24+ could come with Snapdragon chips in the US. The handset was also spotted on the Geekbench website, likely equipped with Qualcomm's yet-to-be-unveiled Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23

Samsung Galaxy S23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact design that?s hard to beat
  • Long-term software update commitment
  • Good performance, effective heat management
  • All-day battery life
  • IP68 rated
  • Bad
  • Only minor design changes
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S23 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 3,900mAh
OS Android 13
