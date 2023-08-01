Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Are Reportedly Compatible With Older Galaxy Watches

The one-click bands are compatible with Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 4 series.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 August 2023 10:43 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 One-Click Straps Are Reportedly Compatible With Older Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 sports a Sapphire Crystal AMOLED panel

  • Galaxy Watch 6 series was launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event
  • The smartwatches are powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC
  • Samsung also launched fabric watch bands for its latest smartwatch

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea last week. The latest smartwatches from Samsung are now up for pre-order in India. The flagship wearables have arrived with several upgrades over its predecessors, including a one-click band mechanism, which allows users to attach or remove the band from the smartwatch with just one click. The latest report also claims that these Galaxy Watch 6 straps are compatible with other older Galaxy watches as well.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series' one-click straps are also compatible with the older Galaxy watches including the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 series. The report explains that the pins used to attach the new straps to the smartwatch are the same as the older straps and hence, they can easily be attached to or removed from the older Galaxy smartwatches as well. Notably, Samsung this year introduced a pusher button on the straps whereas older watch straps come with tiny levers which users are required to slide to attach the band to the smartwatch or to remove it.

Additionally, the company has also introduced fabric watch bands with a Velcro loop design to keep them secure in place. These bands come with one-click functionality and are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches were launched last week alongside Samsung's new foldable phones. These watches are powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The wearables sport Sapphire Crystal AMOLED panels with always-on display (AOD) feature.

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two sizes — 40mm with a 1.3-inch screen, and 44mm with a 1.5-inch display. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in a 43mm size with a 1.3-inch screen and a 47mm size with a 1.5-inch panel. 

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
