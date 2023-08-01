Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic were launched at the Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea last week. The latest smartwatches from Samsung are now up for pre-order in India. The flagship wearables have arrived with several upgrades over its predecessors, including a one-click band mechanism, which allows users to attach or remove the band from the smartwatch with just one click. The latest report also claims that these Galaxy Watch 6 straps are compatible with other older Galaxy watches as well.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 series' one-click straps are also compatible with the older Galaxy watches including the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 series. The report explains that the pins used to attach the new straps to the smartwatch are the same as the older straps and hence, they can easily be attached to or removed from the older Galaxy smartwatches as well. Notably, Samsung this year introduced a pusher button on the straps whereas older watch straps come with tiny levers which users are required to slide to attach the band to the smartwatch or to remove it.

Additionally, the company has also introduced fabric watch bands with a Velcro loop design to keep them secure in place. These bands come with one-click functionality and are compatible with the Galaxy Watch 5 or Galaxy Watch 4 series.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series smartwatches were launched last week alongside Samsung's new foldable phones. These watches are powered by an in-house Exynos W930 SoC paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. The wearables sport Sapphire Crystal AMOLED panels with always-on display (AOD) feature.

The Galaxy Watch 6 comes in two sizes — 40mm with a 1.3-inch screen, and 44mm with a 1.5-inch display. On the other hand, Galaxy Watch 6 Classic comes in a 43mm size with a 1.3-inch screen and a 47mm size with a 1.5-inch panel.

