Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch has been launched in India. The smartwatch measures 50.1x 48.0x 12.2mm and weighs 44.3 grams. The new smartwatch from Mobvoi runs on Wear OS 3 and supports Bluetooth 5.2. The smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 80 hours of battery life. The watch has an interchangeable solid silicone strap. The watch comes with an AMOLED display and gets an always on display mode. It uses a Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass for the display.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 price, availability in India

The Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch is available for purchase in India and is priced at Rs. 34,999. It can be purchased from the official Mobvoi India website.

Mobvoi's TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch comes in a single Obsidian colour option.

Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5 specifications, features

The new TicWatch Pro 5 smartwatch from Mobvoi sports a round 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466x466 pixel resolution. The display comes with an always-on mode, an ultra-low-power mode, and corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint cover glass protection. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5.2 and 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity. It also has an interchangeable solid silicone strap. The wearable runs Google's Wear OS 3 and is compatible with Android 8 or newer devices.

This new smartwatch Wear OS smartwatch comes with several smart health monitors like HD PPG heart rate sensor, SpO2, and skin temperature sensor. The TicWatch Pro 5 also features an accelerometer, gyro sensor, low latency off-body sensor, barometer, and a compass. The watch is powered by a Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 chipset paired with 2GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Additionally, the TicWatch Pro 5 houses a 628mAh battery, which is claimed to offer up to 80 hours of standby time. Further, it is also said to get 65 percent of charge with just 30 minutes of charging, thanks to support for fast charging. Other highlights of the watch are 5ATM water resistant and MIL-STD-810H rated for durability. The watch measures 50.1x 48.0x 12.2mm and weighs 44.3 grams.

