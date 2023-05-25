Technology News

Pebble Cosmos Vault Smartwatch With 1.43-Inch AMOLED Screen, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India

Pebble Cosmos Vault price in India is set at Rs. 2,999.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 May 2023 11:58 IST
Photo Credit: Pebble India

Pebble Cosmos Vault is available in Obsidian Black, Classic Silver, and Rose Gold colourways

Highlights
  • Pebble Cosmos Vault sports a metallic strap
  • It is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life
  • Pebble Cosmos Vault is equipped with a 240mAh battery

Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch was launched in India on Wednesday. The smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 600 nits peak brightness and is claimed to offer always-on functionality. It also offers support for Bluetooth calling via a connected smartphone. The Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch sports a metallic strap and offers several smart health tracking features including heart rate monitoring and blood oxygen level tracking. It is claimed to offer up to 7 days of standby battery life.

Pebble Cosmos Vault price in India, availability

Pebble Cosmos Vault price in India is set at Rs. 2,999. The smartwatch is available for purchase via Pebble's website and Flipkart and Myntra.

The company's website reveals that the Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch is sold in Classic Silver, Obsidian Black, and Rose Gold colour options.

Pebble Cosmos Vault specifications, features

The new Pebble Cosmos Vault smartwatch has a round dial and is housed in a metallic body. The watch sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It is also claimed to offer always-on display functionality. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth calling, allowing users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch. The wearable is compatible with both iOS and Android devices with support for Google Assistant and Siri.

The Pebble Cosmos Vault has several health tracking features such as a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitor, dynamic heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring, step counter (pedometer), and menstrual cycle tracking for women.

Additionally, the smartwatch also offers multiple sports modes and watch faces. The Pebble Cosmos Vault houses a 240mAh battery with support for magnetic charging. The watch is claimed to offer up to seven days with regular usage. It also offers the ability to mirror smartphone notifications, set a timer, and set watch faces for the device, according to the company. 

