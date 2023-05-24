Technology News

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details

Samsung dropped the physical rotating bezel along with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 18:53 IST
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic appeared to have magnetic loop strap

Highlights
  • Samsung is expected to bring back the rotating bezel for the Galaxy Watch
  • The company replaced rotating bezel with a digital bezel
  • Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is expected to go official in July

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is expected to go official in July alongside the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Most recently, alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatch have leaked online showing its design and specifications. The upcoming wearable is seen featuring a rotating bezel around the circular display. The renders suggest a metal body and thick bezels for the wearable. Samsung ditched the physical rotating bezel with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series and replaced the hardware feature with a digital bezel.

Known tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The design renders show the wearable in a black shade with rotating bezels. This would allow users to rotate the bezel to navigate through the widgets and apps. The design of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung dropped the physical rotating bezel from its wearables with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series last year. Instead, the South Korean brand has equipped a digital bezel. The reason for the return of the rotating bezel is unknown.

The circular display of Galaxy Watch 6 Classic appears to be surrounded by slightly thick bezels. It is shown with a brushed metal casing with Home and Back buttons arranged on the right side of the chassis. It appears to have a magnetic loop strap as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rumoured to feature a 1.47-inch circular display. It could be powered by a new Exynos W980 SoC. The outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Exynos W920 SoC.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series comprising Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 models are anticipated to launch in the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones. The event may take place on July 26.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Hands-on Video of iPhone 15 Dummy Units Tip Design Details: See Here
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched in India at This Price
  4. iQoo Pad With 12.1-Inch Display, Dimensity 9,000+ SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Croma Deals Corner: Our Top Picks for May
  6. iQoo Neo 8, Neo 8 Pro With 1.5K Display, 120W Charging Launched: Details
  7. Simple ONE Electric Scooter Launched in India at This Price
  8. iQoo 11S Launch Timeline and Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. How to Edit WhatsApp Messages on iOS and Android
  10. iQoo Neo 7 Pro Launch in India Teased by CEO Nipun Marya: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo S17, Vivo S17 Pro Launch Date Set for May 31, Design Teased Ahead of Launch: Report
  2. iQoo TWS Air Pro Earbuds With 14.2mm Drivers, Up to 30 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  3. Tecno Camon 20, Tecno Camon 20 Pro 5G Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Renders Hint at Return of Rotating Bezel: All Details
  5. Kohrra: Netflix Announces New Crime Drama From Paatal Lok Creator Sudip Sharma
  6. School of Lies, Starring Nimrat Kaur, to Release on June 2 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  7. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series With Triple Rear Cameras, Up to 100W Super Flash Charge Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Gyaarah Gyaarah: Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor Announce Zee5 Original Web Series
  9. Filmmakers at Cannes Film Festival Grapple With 'Tectonic' AI Shift
  10. Uber to Launch All-Electric Uber Green Service in India; Unveils Partnership With EV Makers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.