Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 lineup is expected to go official in July alongside the next generation of Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip smartphones. Most recently, alleged renders of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatch have leaked online showing its design and specifications. The upcoming wearable is seen featuring a rotating bezel around the circular display. The renders suggest a metal body and thick bezels for the wearable. Samsung ditched the physical rotating bezel with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series and replaced the hardware feature with a digital bezel.

Known tipster Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks), in collaboration with MySmartPrice, has leaked the renders of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. The design renders show the wearable in a black shade with rotating bezels. This would allow users to rotate the bezel to navigate through the widgets and apps. The design of the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is identical to the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung dropped the physical rotating bezel from its wearables with the launch of the Galaxy Watch 5 series last year. Instead, the South Korean brand has equipped a digital bezel. The reason for the return of the rotating bezel is unknown.

The circular display of Galaxy Watch 6 Classic appears to be surrounded by slightly thick bezels. It is shown with a brushed metal casing with Home and Back buttons arranged on the right side of the chassis. It appears to have a magnetic loop strap as well.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is rumoured to feature a 1.47-inch circular display. It could be powered by a new Exynos W980 SoC. The outgoing Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Exynos W920 SoC.

The Galaxy Watch 6 series comprising Galaxy Watch 6 Pro and Galaxy Watch 6 models are anticipated to launch in the company's next Galaxy Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Z Fold 5 smartphones. The event may take place on July 26.

