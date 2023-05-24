Apple released watchOS 9.5 last week, alongside iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, and tvOS 16.5 updates. Days after its release, some users are complaining that their Apple Watch display shows a green tint on parts of the user interface. Apple Watch units with OLED displays appear to have been affected including the Apple Watch Series 8 and older models. While it is currently unclear what is causing the issue, Apple has resolved screen tint bugs on iPhone models in the past.

Users recently took to Reddit to complain that their Apple Watch display shows a green tint on parts of the UI. Images of the issue shared by users show a greenish tint on the notification panel and the Control Centre. According to these users, the new shade shows up after the watchOS 9.5 update that rolled out to users last week.

It is worth noting that the issue only seems to be affecting some users, while others have responded that their Apple Watch displays are working normally after the watchOS 9.5 update. Gadgets 360 staff members using an Apple Watch Series 7 and an Apple Watch SE 2 did not experience the screen tint issue.

According to some users, restarting the device resolves the issue, but this fix doesn't seem to be working for all users. While Apple has not publicly responded to users' complaints, the company could roll out a minor update to resolve the issue in the future. In August 2020, Apple released an update to iOS 13.6.1 to fix a green tint issue on the iPhone 11.

Released last week, watchOS 9.5 brought a few bug fixes to eligible Apple Watch models alongside a new Pride Celebration watch face that matches the company's 2023 Pride Apple Watch band. Users who have not updated to the latest version might want to wait until the issue is resolved in order to avoid being affected by the screen tint bug.

