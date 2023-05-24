Technology News

Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update

Images shared by users show a greenish tint on the notification panel and the Control Centre after the watchOS 9.5 update.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 24 May 2023 14:18 IST
Apple Watch Owners Complain of Screen Tint Issue After watchOS 9.5 Update

Photo Credit: Reddit/ u/whosyourdaddy_69

An Apple Watch owner on Reddit shows the screen tine issue after the watchOS 9.5 update

  • Apple released watchOS 9.5 on May 18
  • It has introduced a screen tint bug on Apple Watch models, users claim
  • Apple previously fixed screen tint issues on the iPhone 11 series

Apple released watchOS 9.5 last week, alongside iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, macOS Ventura 13.4, and tvOS 16.5 updates. Days after its release, some users are complaining that their Apple Watch display shows a green tint on parts of the user interface. Apple Watch units with OLED displays appear to have been affected including the Apple Watch Series 8 and older models. While it is currently unclear what is causing the issue, Apple has resolved screen tint bugs on iPhone models in the past.

Users recently took to Reddit to complain that their Apple Watch display shows a green tint on parts of the UI. Images of the issue shared by users show a greenish tint on the notification panel and the Control Centre. According to these users, the new shade shows up after the watchOS 9.5 update that rolled out to users last week.

It is worth noting that the issue only seems to be affecting some users, while others have responded that their Apple Watch displays are working normally after the watchOS 9.5 update. Gadgets 360 staff members using an Apple Watch Series 7 and an Apple Watch SE 2 did not experience the screen tint issue.

According to some users, restarting the device resolves the issue, but this fix doesn't seem to be working for all users. While Apple has not publicly responded to users' complaints, the company could roll out a minor update to resolve the issue in the future. In August 2020, Apple released an update to iOS 13.6.1 to fix a green tint issue on the iPhone 11.

Released last week, watchOS 9.5 brought a few bug fixes to eligible Apple Watch models alongside a new Pride Celebration watch face that matches the company's 2023 Pride Apple Watch band. Users who have not updated to the latest version might want to wait until the issue is resolved in order to avoid being affected by the screen tint bug.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Watch, watchOS 9.5, Apple

Further reading: Apple Watch, watchOS 9.5, Apple
David Delima
