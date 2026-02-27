Poco appears to be gearing up to expand its X lineup in India. A fresh leak has hinted at the imminent launch of Poco's next X-series smartphones in India and suggested their launch timeline. The Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max are reportedly set to debut next month, with early benchmark results indicating strong performance credentials. Recent certifications and leaks have also revealed key design elements and possible specifications, pointing to notable upgrades in display, cameras, and battery capacity.

Poco X8 Pro Series Could Launch in India By Mid-March

According to an X post by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), the Poco X8 Pro Max is set to debut in India by mid-March, alongside the Poco X8 Pro. The tipster claimed that an early testing unit of the purported Pro Max variant has delivered an AnTuTu benchmark score of 36,12,095. If accurate, this figure suggests that the handset could be positioned as a high-performance device in the upper mid-range or flagship-killer segment.

Poco has not officially confirmed the launch yet, but with a mid-March debut tipped, more details are expected soon. A recent TDRA listing confirms that model numbers 2511FPC34G and 2602BPC18G will launch as the Poco X8 Pro and Poco X8 Pro Max. They could be rebranded versions of the Redmi Turbo 5 and Turbo 5 Pro Max, which debuted in China last month.

Poco X8 Pro leaked renders reveal a matte flat back with subtly curved edges and a vertically aligned pill-shaped dual-camera module. The handset appears in black, white, and turquoise, and is expected to feature a flat display with slim bezels, a centred hole-punch cutout, and an orange-accented power button on the right. Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max features a similar overall design and colour options, though its slightly larger camera rings hint at possible hardware upgrades.

The Poco X8 Pro is expected to sport a 6.59-inch 1.5K 120Hz OLED display and run on the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. It may feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, a 20-megapixel selfie camera, and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charging.

Meanwhile, the Poco X8 Pro Max is expected to offer a larger 6.83-inch 1.5K OLED display, powered by the Dimensity 9500s SoC. It could include a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 600 primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a bigger 8,500mAh battery with similar fast charging support.