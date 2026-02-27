Technology News
English Edition
OnePlus 15T could arrive with the same 50-megapixel primary camera as its predecessor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 February 2026 14:22 IST
Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13T was launched in April last year

Highlights
  • OnePlus 15T could come with a Sony Lytia sensor
  • OnePlus 13T has a dual rear camera setup
  • It could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
OnePlus 15T is expected to launch soon as the successor to last year's OnePlus 13T. While we wait for the launch announcement, a new leak suggests its camera details. The OnePlus 15T could reuse the same camera hardware found in the last generation. The OnePlus 15T is tipped to come with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. The OnePlus 15T is said to come with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB storage. It could feature an LTPO display and a 7,500mAh battery.

OnePlus 15T Camera Specifications (Anticipated)

As per a Weibo post by Old Chen Air (translated from Chinese), the OnePlus 15T will have a rear camera setup featuring a Sony Lytia 700 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.8 aperture, alongside a Samsung JN5 sensor with OIS and an f/2.8 aperture. The post does not mention the megapixel count, but they are expected to be 50-megapixel units.

For comparison, the OnePlus 13T has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle camera with OIS and an f/1.8 aperture and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with an f/2.0 aperture. If the rumour turns out to be correct, the main change on the OnePlus 15T would be a narrower f/2.8 aperture on the telephoto camera.

In the comments, the tipster says that the OnePlus 15T will have a higher price tag than its predecessor. The OnePlus 13T was launched at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 39,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The OnePlus 15T is said to launch in the Chinese market next month. It is likely to come with a 6.32-inch OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. It could run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB onboard storage. The battery capacity could be 7,5000mAh and it could support 100W wired charging and wireless charging.

The company is likely to launch the phone in 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB, 16GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB RAM and storage options. It could be offered in Cloud Ink Black, Morning Mist Grey, and Powder (pink) (translated from Chinese) colours.

