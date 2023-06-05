Technology News

Apple Investors More Interested in AI Announcements Than Apple Reality Pro Headset at WWDC: Ming-Chi Kuo

Apple is expected to announce its first mixed reality headset at its WWDC 2023 keynote presentation.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 14:02 IST
Photo Credit: Ian Zelbo

Early design renders of the purported Apple Reality Pro headset

Highlights
  • Apple Reality Pro could be announced by the company at WWDC 2023
  • The firm is also likely to announce details of upcoming software updates
  • Apple is yet to official reveal plans to launch a mixed reality headset

WWDC 2023 — Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference — is set to kick off later today, and the company is reportedly planning to unveil its first mixed reality headset. The headset is said to feature both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and could be equipped with powerful Apple Silicon chips and sport high-resolution Micro OLED displays. However, a supply chain analyst has claimed that investors are more interested in the company's plans to unveil AI-related technology at WWDC, than its purported Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared recent discussions with unnamed investors on WWDC 2023. According to him, investors are less interested in Apple's mixed reality headset, which might not be a "substantial revenue and profit contributor" for suppliers until 2025. On the other hand, Kuo points out that investors are interested in AI, especially after Nvidia projected quarterly revenue over 50 percent higher than Wall Street estimates, pushing it closer to becoming the first trillion-dollar chip firm.

 

Kuo adds that Investors are more interested in when Apple will launch "ChatGPT-like" services, and that they believe announcing AI and AI-generated content (AIGC) related services at WWDC will carry the ongoing AI investment sentiment. If a device that supports AIGC will work with higher hardware specifications, it could also drive demand to upgrade and replace older hardware, according to the supply chain analyst.

Some investors believe that a successful launch of the purported Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset could have a huge impact on the 3D computer graphics and 3D interactive design industry, while ability to integrate with AIGC services could decide its success in the long term. 

According to Kuo, if Apple can ship enough mixed reality headsets along with new iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac models in the second half of the year, suppliers and the firm could still benefit, despite investors' concerns.

It is worth noting that Apple has not yet revealed any plans to launch a new mixed reality headset or AI related features for any of its hardware or software ahead of WWDC 2023. The company is also rumoured to unveil new Mac models and announce updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS during the keynote event that begins at 10:30pm IST tonight.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Apple Reality Pro, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apple, WWDC 2023, WWDC
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
