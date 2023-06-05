WWDC 2023 — Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference — is set to kick off later today, and the company is reportedly planning to unveil its first mixed reality headset. The headset is said to feature both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies and could be equipped with powerful Apple Silicon chips and sport high-resolution Micro OLED displays. However, a supply chain analyst has claimed that investors are more interested in the company's plans to unveil AI-related technology at WWDC, than its purported Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset.

TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has shared recent discussions with unnamed investors on WWDC 2023. According to him, investors are less interested in Apple's mixed reality headset, which might not be a "substantial revenue and profit contributor" for suppliers until 2025. On the other hand, Kuo points out that investors are interested in AI, especially after Nvidia projected quarterly revenue over 50 percent higher than Wall Street estimates, pushing it closer to becoming the first trillion-dollar chip firm.

近期與投資人討論2023 WWDC的重點：



1. 若Apple AR/MR頭戴裝置發布成功，將對3D交互設計與3D電腦圖像帶來巨大影響 (猶如ChatGPT對AI/AIGC)。



2. 長期而言，Apple AR/MR頭戴裝置的成功關鍵因素在於能否與AI/AIGC高度整合。



3. 投資人近期對Apple何時推出類似ChatGPT服務的關注度，高於Apple… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 4, 2023

Kuo adds that Investors are more interested in when Apple will launch "ChatGPT-like" services, and that they believe announcing AI and AI-generated content (AIGC) related services at WWDC will carry the ongoing AI investment sentiment. If a device that supports AIGC will work with higher hardware specifications, it could also drive demand to upgrade and replace older hardware, according to the supply chain analyst.

Some investors believe that a successful launch of the purported Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset could have a huge impact on the 3D computer graphics and 3D interactive design industry, while ability to integrate with AIGC services could decide its success in the long term.

According to Kuo, if Apple can ship enough mixed reality headsets along with new iPhone, Apple Watch, and Mac models in the second half of the year, suppliers and the firm could still benefit, despite investors' concerns.

It is worth noting that Apple has not yet revealed any plans to launch a new mixed reality headset or AI related features for any of its hardware or software ahead of WWDC 2023. The company is also rumoured to unveil new Mac models and announce updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and tvOS during the keynote event that begins at 10:30pm IST tonight.

