WWDC 2023 is set to begin today, and the Cupertino company will begin its annual Worldwide Developers Conference with a keynote event that typically showcases the company's software advancements and updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This year, the iPhone maker is also reportedly planning to unveil Apple Reality Pro, its first mixed reality headset, that will run on a new xrOS operating system and feature both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. The company is also tipped to launch new Mac models during the WWDC presentation.

WWDC 2023 keynote livestream timings, how to watch online

Apple has announced that the WWDC keynote event will begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) today, at Apple Park in California. The in-person event will also be livestreamed via the Apple.com website and YouTube. The keynote can also be viewed from the Apple TV app and the Apple Developer app. You can also watch the livestream from the player embedded below.

What to expect from WWDC 2023

Apple usually showcases updates for its devices at WWDC, and the firm is expected to reveal details of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 at the keynote event. The company is also rumoured to show off its highly anticipated Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset today. Apple may also announce new MacBook and Mac Pro models at the event, according to recent reports.

Apple Reality Pro

While Apple hasn't announced any plans to launch a mixed reality headset, several leaks and rumours have suggested that the company is preparing to launch a device that uses both AR and VR technology and runs on a new xrOS operating system. It is said to bear a $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,47,500) price tag and feature high-resolution Micro OLED displays with over 5,000 nits of peak brightness and could be powered by an externally attached battery pack.

iOS 17 and watchOS 10

According to recent reports, iOS 17 will allow an iPhone to turn into a smart display when connected to a charger. The update is also expected to bring features aimed at mental wellbeing, including a journaling app. The company's Wallet and Health apps are also tipped to get a fresh coat of paint.

iOS 17 is also expected to be the first version of the operating system that allows customers to install applications outside the App Store, a functionality that is expected to be enabled in the EU. Meanwhile, watchOS 10 is expected to introduce major design changes, including a new widget-focussed interface that displays even more information at a glance without moving around the interface.

macOS 14, iPadOS and tvOS 17

Unlike iOS 17 and watchOS 10, there aren't many reports to suggest major changes headed to Apple's operating systems for Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. Instead, these updates could bring incremental feature updates and tweaks to improve performance and user experience on these devices.

New Mac hardware

Apple is said to be planning to announce new Mac models during its WWDC presentation. These include a new 15-inch MacBook Air that is powered by an M2 chip. We can also expect to see a new Mac Pro model, the first one in the series to be powered by an Apple Silicon chip, and the first update to the powerful computer that was announced at WWDC 2019.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.