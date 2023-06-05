Technology News

WWDC 2023 Keynote Today: How to Watch the Apple Event Livestream and What to Expect

WWDC 2023 keynote is scheduled to begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST).

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 11:03 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

Worldwide Developers Conference will be an in-person event and will also be livestreamed by Apple

Highlights
  • WWDC 2023 is scheduled to take place between June 5 and June 9
  • Apple announces software features and updates during its keynote event
  • The company is also expected to launch its first mixed reality headset

WWDC 2023 is set to begin today, and the Cupertino company will begin its annual Worldwide Developers Conference with a keynote event that typically showcases the company's software advancements and updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. This year, the iPhone maker is also reportedly planning to unveil Apple Reality Pro, its first mixed reality headset, that will run on a new xrOS operating system and feature both augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies. The company is also tipped to launch new Mac models during the WWDC presentation.

WWDC 2023 keynote livestream timings, how to watch online

Apple has announced that the WWDC keynote event will begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) today, at Apple Park in California. The in-person event will also be livestreamed via the Apple.com website and YouTube. The keynote can also be viewed from the Apple TV app and the Apple Developer app. You can also watch the livestream from the player embedded below.

What to expect from WWDC 2023

Apple usually showcases updates for its devices at WWDC, and the firm is expected to reveal details of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, tvOS 17, and watchOS 10 at the keynote event. The company is also rumoured to show off its highly anticipated Apple Reality Pro mixed reality headset today. Apple may also announce new MacBook and Mac Pro models at the event, according to recent reports.  

Apple Reality Pro

While Apple hasn't announced any plans to launch a mixed reality headset, several leaks and rumours have suggested that the company is preparing to launch a device that uses both AR and VR technology and runs on a new xrOS operating system. It is said to bear a $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,47,500) price tag and feature high-resolution Micro OLED displays with over 5,000 nits of peak brightness and could be powered by an externally attached battery pack.

iOS 17 and watchOS 10

According to recent reports, iOS 17 will allow an iPhone to turn into a smart display when connected to a charger. The update is also expected to bring features aimed at mental wellbeing, including a journaling app. The company's Wallet and Health apps are also tipped to get a fresh coat of paint.

iOS 17 is also expected to be the first version of the operating system that allows customers to install applications outside the App Store, a functionality that is expected to be enabled in the EU. Meanwhile, watchOS 10 is expected to introduce major design changes, including a new widget-focussed interface that displays even more information at a glance without moving around the interface.   

macOS 14, iPadOS and tvOS 17

Unlike iOS 17 and watchOS 10, there aren't many reports to suggest major changes headed to Apple's operating systems for Mac, iPad, and Apple TV. Instead, these updates could bring incremental feature updates and tweaks to improve performance and user experience on these devices.

New Mac hardware

Apple is said to be planning to announce new Mac models during its WWDC presentation. These include a new 15-inch MacBook Air that is powered by an M2 chip. We can also expect to see a new Mac Pro model, the first one in the series to be powered by an Apple Silicon chip, and the first update to the powerful computer that was announced at WWDC 2019.

Apple's annual developer conference is just around the corner. From the company's first mixed reality headset to new software updates, we discuss all the things we're looking forward to seeing at WWDC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
