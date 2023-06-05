Technology News

Google Tensor G3 Tipped to Offer 9 CPU Cores, AV1 Encode Support, UFS 4.0 Storage, More

Pixel 8's Tensor G3 is said to be the first smartphone SoC to support AV1 encoding.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 June 2023 12:52 IST
Google Tensor G3 Tipped to Offer 9 CPU Cores, AV1 Encode Support, UFS 4.0 Storage, More

Photo Credit: Google

Google's Tensor G3 SoC powers the Pixel 7 series

Highlights
  • Google’s Tensor G3 SoC could be a massive step forward
  • Pixel 8 series may go official in October
  • Tensor G3 will reportedly include a new version of the TPU

Google is highly anticipated to unveil the Pixel 8 series smartphones in October this year. Google's next-generation branded SoC — Tensor G3, codenamed Zuma, is expected to power the upcoming Pixel family. The tech giant did not preview the Tensor G3 at its Google I/O keynote this year, but the specification of this chipset has surfaced through a new leak. The Tensor G3 SoC could use the 1+4+4 CPU setup with ARMv9 cores. It will likely come with ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. It could support AV1 encode capabilities as well.

As per a report by Android Authority's Kamila Wojciechowska, the Tensor G3 SoC will see big improvements. As per the report, the Tensor G3 will feature nine CPU cores with a 1+4+4 layout. Last year's Tensor G2 has a 4+2+2 core layout. With the latest chipset, Google is said to rearchitect the entire CPU block to use the 2022 ARMv9 core.

The new CPU will reportedly have a single Cortex-X3 core running at 3.00GHz, four Cortex-A715 cores with a default frequency of 2.45GHz, and four Cortex-A510 cores with a frequency of 2.15GHz. It could pack ARM Mali-G715 GPU with 10 cores and a frequency of 890MHz. This would be a major upgrade from the seven-core Mali-G710 graphics unit of Tensor G2.

The Tensor G3 reportedly be the first smartphone SoC to offer AV1 encode capabilities. This would allow Samsung Multi-Function Codec (MFC) to support 8K30 video decoding and encoding in H.264 and HEVC.

Additionally, the Tensor G3 will reportedly include a new version of the TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) codenamed “Rio” running at 1.1GHz. The next-generation TPU is expected to be a considerable upgrade over Tensor G2's “Janeiro” TPU running at 1.0GHz.

Tensor G3 is also expected to feature a second-generation digital signal processor (DSP) or GXP with the codename “Callisto”. It might include a new version of Samsung's UFS controller to support UFS 4.0 storage as well.

Google may continue to use the same Exynos Modem 5300 from the Tensor G2 in the new SoC. Even though the Pixel 8 series is said to get a slightly different variant.

We're still months away from the Pixel 8's expected arrival. Specifications-wise, the Pixel 8 series could be quite similar to the Pixel 7 series and they are tipped to support 12W wireless charging. 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 series, Tensor G3 SoC, Tensor G3 Specifications, Google, Google Pixel 7, Google IO 2023
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Working to Shorten 'Hey Siri' Voice Assistant Trigger for Faster Responses: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

Google Tensor G3 Tipped to Offer 9 CPU Cores, AV1 Encode Support, UFS 4.0 Storage, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped: See Here
  2. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Manufactured in India: Details Here
  3. WWDC 2023: How to Livestream the Apple Event and What to Expect
  4. Motorola Edge 40 Review: A Class Apart?
  5. OnePlus Pad Review: Best Mid-Range Android Tablet?
  6. Nokia C300, Nokia C110 Entry-Level Smartphones Launched at These Prices
  7. Vivo V29 Lite 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Debuts: See Price
  8. Xiaomi 13 Ultra Will Be Launched in Global Markets on This Date
  9. Tata to Build Rs. 130 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Gujarat
  10. Google Tensor G3 to Bring Big Performance Improvements: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Coders Deliberate Over Future of $1 Billion Memecoins Such as Pepe
  2. Google Tensor G3 Tipped to Offer 9 CPU Cores, AV1 Encode Support, UFS 4.0 Storage, More
  3. Nothing Phone 2 Will Be Manufactured in India, Company Confirms Ahead of July Launch
  4. Apple Working to Shorten 'Hey Siri' Voice Assistant Trigger for Faster Responses: Mark Gurman
  5. Paytm UPI App Records 35 Percent YoY Merchant Growth to Rs. 2.65 Lakh Crore in April-May 2023
  6. ChatGPT-Maker OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Visit India This Week
  7. WWDC 2023 Keynote Today: How to Watch the Apple Event Livestream and What to Expect
  8. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Swings Into $208.6 Million Debut at the Global Box Office
  9. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series India Launch Offer, Pre-Order Date Tipped Ahead of Debut on June 8
  10. Tata to Build Rs. 130 Billion Electric Vehicle Battery Plant in Gujarat
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.