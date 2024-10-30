Technology News
English Edition

Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

The Watch S4 runs on Xiaomi's recently-launched HyperOS 2.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 October 2024 12:38 IST
Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch S4 (pictured) is available in an e-SIM version as well

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Watch S4 comes with an interchangeable bezel
  • It has a rotating and clickable crown as well
  • The Smart Band 9 Pro supports Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity
Advertisement

Xiaomi Watch S4 and Smart Band 9 Pro were launched in China on Tuesday alongside the Xiaomi 15 series. The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro comes as a successor to the Smart Band 8 Pro and gets upgraded health tracking and improved battery life. The smart wearable is available in TPU and leather band options. It sports a 1.74-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, whereas the Watch S4 carries a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen and is also available in an eSIM variant. The Watch S4 also gets a rotating and clickable crown.

Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro Price

Xiaomi Watch S4 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) in China for the black and silver fluorine rubber strap options. The braided 'Black Rainbow' (translated from Chinese) strap variant as well as the eSIM version with leather strap are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100).

Meanwhile, price for the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro starts at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700) for the TPU band option. The leather strap variant of the smart wearable is listed at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300). Both watches are available for purchase in China via the Xiaomi China e-store.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S4 sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, and 1,500nits of global peak brightness. It comes with an interchangeable bezel and features a rotating crown with click. The smartwatch supports a new snap gesture as well. 

Xiaomi's Watch S4 runs on HyperOS 2 out-of-the-box. The smartwatch is equipped to monitor several health indicators like heart rate, blood oxygen or SpO2 level, stress level as well as sleep and menstrual cycles. It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou and QZSS. 

The Xiaomi Watch S4 carries a 486mAh battery (Bluetooth version) that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days with typical usage. Meanwhile, the eSIM version is said to last for up to seven days with typical usage. The watch body measures 47.3 x 47.3 x 12mm in size and weighs 44.5g.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro has a 1.74-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness and a 336 x 480 pixels resolution. It comes with similar software, water resistance and health trackers as the Watch S4. Connectivity options include GNSS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Xiaomi has packed a 350mAh battery in the Smart Band 9 Pro, which is said to provide a usage time of up to 21 days with typical usage. With Always-On Display turned on, the battery is claimed to last for up to 10 days. The watch body measures 43.27 x 32.49 x 10.8mm in size and weighs 24.5g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi Watch S4, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro, Xiaomi Watch S4 launch, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro launch, Xiaomi Watch S4 price, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro price, Xiaomi Watch S4 specifications, Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro specifications, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 11.2-Inch 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 UI Launched: Price, Specifications
Pixel 9a Specifications Leaked Again; Said to Feature 6.3-Inch Display, 48-Megapixel Primary Camera

Related Stories

Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V40 Pro Review
  2. OnePlus 13 Full Specifications Appear on TENAA Ahead of Launch
  3. Xiaomi Pad 7, Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro With 3.2K Display, HyperOS 2 Launched
  4. Apple Announces Mac Mini M4 With Apple Intelligence and These Features
  5. Apple is Reportedly Using an Indian Factory for Early iPhone 17 Production
  6. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Which is Better?
  7. Pixel 9a Tipped to Sport 6.3-Inch Screen, 48-Megapixel Camera in New Leak
  8. Xiaomi 15 Series Debut as First Snapdragon 8 Elite Phones
  9. Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro With Up to 21 Days Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Researchers Develop Grain-Sized Robots Capable of Carrying Multiple Drugs
  2. Samsung Reportedly Considers Reserving 'Galaxy' Brand for Select Models
  3. Sharp Aquos R9 Pro With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, 50.3-Megapixel Telephoto Camera Unveiled
  4. Google Play Store Reportedly Working on AI-Powered ‘Ask a Question’ Feature
  5. Google Chrome Rolls Out New Memory Saver Modes, Other Performance Control Features
  6. The Next Mass Effect Will Have 'Photorealistic' Art Style and 'Mature' Tone, Project Director Says
  7. Apple Teases Upcoming Version of Final Cut Pro With New Transcribe to Captions Feature
  8. LinkedIn Hiring Assistant AI Agent That Automates Hiring Process for Recruiters Introduced
  9. Oppo Find X8 India Launch Confirmed With a Promotional Campaign
  10. iPhone 17 Early Manufacturing Work to Take Place at Indian Factory Instead of China: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »