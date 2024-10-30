Xiaomi Watch S4 and Smart Band 9 Pro were launched in China on Tuesday alongside the Xiaomi 15 series. The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro comes as a successor to the Smart Band 8 Pro and gets upgraded health tracking and improved battery life. The smart wearable is available in TPU and leather band options. It sports a 1.74-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display, whereas the Watch S4 carries a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen and is also available in an eSIM variant. The Watch S4 also gets a rotating and clickable crown.

Xiaomi Watch S4, Smart Band 9 Pro Price

Xiaomi Watch S4 price starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,800) in China for the black and silver fluorine rubber strap options. The braided 'Black Rainbow' (translated from Chinese) strap variant as well as the eSIM version with leather strap are priced at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 14,100).

Meanwhile, price for the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro starts at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,700) for the TPU band option. The leather strap variant of the smart wearable is listed at CNY 449 (roughly Rs. 5,300). Both watches are available for purchase in China via the Xiaomi China e-store.

Xiaomi Watch S4 Specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S4 sports a 1.43-inch circular AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate, a 466 x 466 pixels resolution, and 1,500nits of global peak brightness. It comes with an interchangeable bezel and features a rotating crown with click. The smartwatch supports a new snap gesture as well.

Xiaomi's Watch S4 runs on HyperOS 2 out-of-the-box. The smartwatch is equipped to monitor several health indicators like heart rate, blood oxygen or SpO2 level, stress level as well as sleep and menstrual cycles. It comes with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou and QZSS.

The Xiaomi Watch S4 carries a 486mAh battery (Bluetooth version) that is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 15 days with typical usage. Meanwhile, the eSIM version is said to last for up to seven days with typical usage. The watch body measures 47.3 x 47.3 x 12mm in size and weighs 44.5g.

Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro has a 1.74-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness and a 336 x 480 pixels resolution. It comes with similar software, water resistance and health trackers as the Watch S4. Connectivity options include GNSS, NFC, and Bluetooth 5.4.

Xiaomi has packed a 350mAh battery in the Smart Band 9 Pro, which is said to provide a usage time of up to 21 days with typical usage. With Always-On Display turned on, the battery is claimed to last for up to 10 days. The watch body measures 43.27 x 32.49 x 10.8mm in size and weighs 24.5g.

