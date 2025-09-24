Technology News
Xiaomi Watch S4 With 1.32-Inch Display Launched Alongside Xiaomi Band 10 Glimmer Edition: Price, Features

The Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm supports real-time heart rate tracking while swimming.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 September 2025 18:53 IST
Xiaomi Watch S4 With 1.32-Inch Display Launched Alongside Xiaomi Band 10 Glimmer Edition: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Watch S4 features a circular AMOLED screen

Highlights
  • Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition has a pill-shaped AMOLED display
  • It is claimed to last for up to 21 days on standard usage
  • Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm is claimed to last for up to eight days
Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm and the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition were launched in select global markets on Wednesday. The Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm has a 1.32-inch AMOLED display, HyperOS 2, 150 sports modes, and 5 ATM water resistance, powered by a 320mAh battery, claiming to offer up to eight days of use. The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition, available in a golden colourway, has all the same features as the standard Smart Band 10. It has a 1.72-inch AMOLED screen, AI swim stroke detection, advanced sleep and heart rate tracking, 5 ATM water resistance, and a 233mAh battery.

Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm, Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition Price

Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm starts at EUR 159 (roughly Rs. 16,600) for the Black, Mint Green, and White colourways, while the Sunset Gold variant costs EUR 219 (roughly Rs. 22,800). Meanwhile, the price of the Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition begins at EUR 79 (roughly Rs. 8,200).

Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm comes with a 1.32-inch circular AMOLED display, offering a 466×466-pixel resolution, 60Hz refresh rate, and peak brightness of 1,500 nits. The screen sits within a compact 41mm stainless steel casing. It features a 4-LED + 4PD heart rate sensor for monitoring pulse, blood oxygen (SpO2), stress levels, sleep patterns, and menstrual cycles, and is powered by the upgraded Xring T1 chip, claimed to be 35 percent more efficient than the standard Watch S4.

Out of the box, the smartwatch runs on HyperOS 2 and supports 150 sports modes, including real-time swim heart rate tracking. It has a 5 ATM water-resistance rating and offers connectivity via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, Galileo, Glonass, Beidou, and QZSS.

Measuring 41.2×41.2×9.5mm and weighing 32g, the Xiaomi Watch S4 41mm is powered by a 320mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to eight days on a single charge.

Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition Features, Specifications

The Xiaomi Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition features a 1.72-inch (212×520 pixels) pill-shaped AMOLED display with 1,500 nits peak brightness and automatic brightness adjustment. It retains the 5ATM water resistance rating from its predecessor. Equipped with a 9-axis sensor, the smart band enables comprehensive health and fitness tracking functionalities.

The Band 10 Glimmer Edition offers AI-enhanced swim stroke tracking, detailed sleep analysis with expert-guided improvement plans, and continuous heart rate monitoring. It is integrated into Xiaomi's AIoT ecosystem, allowing users to manage PCs, tablets, smart home devices, and Xiaomi electric vehicles directly from the band.

Xiaomi's Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition comes with an accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, optical heart rate monitor, pulse oximeter, and ambient light sensor. It offers connectivity through Bluetooth 5.4. The band is powered by a 233mAh battery, which Xiaomi claims can last up to nine days with the always-on display activated, or up to 21 days under typical usage conditions.


