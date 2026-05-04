CMF Watch 3 Pro was first launched in select global markets in July last year. Recently, the company announced that it will soon unveil its new smartwatch in India. Now, the tech firm has announced that it will launch its latest CMF Watch 3 Pro in India later this week. On top of this, the smartphone maker has also teased a few specifications and features of the wearable, along with its design. The CMF Watch 3 Pro is confirmed to boast a round dial, housing an AMOLED display, which is the same as its global counterpart. Moreover, it is claimed to provide up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge, the same as the global variant.

CMF Watch 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on May 6

The tech firm confirmed on Monday that the CMF Watch 3 Pro will launch in India on May 6, which is only a couple of days away. Additionally, the company has confirmed that the new smartwatch from CMF will be equipped with an AMOLED display, housed inside a round metal dial. It is also confirmed to feature a dual-band multi-system GPS and an AI-powered running coach. The company also claims that the smartwatch will provide up to 13 days of battery life on a single charge.

These specifications are identical to the global counterpart of the CMF Watch 3 Pro, which was launched in select global markets in July 2025 at a starting price of EUR 99 (roughly Rs. 11,000). Globally, the wearable is on sale in Dark Grey, Light Grey, and Orange colour options. In terms of specifications, the smartwatch sports a 1.43-inch (466 x 466 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 60Hz of refresh rate and up to 670 nits peak brightness.

Additionally, the global model of the CMF Watch 3 Pro offers more than 120 watch faces, including customisable options. The company claims that the wearable offers enhanced heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep cycle tracking, along with support for blood oxygen (SpO2) level monitoring, stress level tracking, and menstrual cycle monitoring.

Globally, the CMF Watch 3 Pro packs a 350mAh battery, which is claimed to last for up to 13 days of battery life with typical use, up to 10 days of battery backup with heavy use, and up to four days of battery life with always-on display (AOD) enabled. It ships with an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.