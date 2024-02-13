Technology News

Vivo V30 Pro Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit

Vivo V30 Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 13 February 2024 12:15 IST
Vivo V30 Pro Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V30 Pro is tipped to be a rebadged version of the Vivo S18 Pro (pictured)

Advertisement

Vivo V30 Pro may arrive in the Indian market soon. The phone has recently been spotted on certification and benchmarking sites. It is expected to join the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Lite models which were unveiled in January this year and December 2023, respectively. The purported top-of-the-line model is likely to be a rebadged version of the Vivo S18 Pro since the base Vivo V30 model launched as a remodelled Vivo S18. A new leak has listed a few key specifications of the rumoured Vivo V30 Pro.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo V30 may launch in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It was also recently spotted on Geekbench with this chipset and RAM size. He added that the phone will likely sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also tipped to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box. 

The tipster added that the Vivo V30 Pro may be equipped with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system. It is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. He also claimed that the front camera of the handset may house a 50-megapixel sensor. Vivo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the Vivo V30 Pro with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Apart from the chipset and telephoto camera specifications, the suggested features of the Vivo V30 Pro shared in the leak align with those of the Vivo S18 Pro, which was launched in China in December 2023 alongside a base Vivo S18 and a Vivo S18e model. The Chinese variant of the Vivo S18 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and carries a 12-megapixel telephoto camera in its triple rear camera unit.

The Vivo S18 Pro is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700), CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), respectively. It comes in black, blue and sea green colour options.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V30

Vivo V30

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Vivo V30 Lite 5G

Vivo V30 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo V30 Pro, Vivo V30 Pro launch, Vivo V30 Pro specifications, Vivo, Vivo V30 series, Vivo V30, Vivo V30 Lite
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
5 Must-Have Gadgets From Croma's Valentine's Specials
Infinix Hot 40i India Launch Date Set for February 16, Flipkart Availability Confirmed

Related Stories

Vivo V30 Pro Key Specifications Leak; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch on This Date
  2. Poco X6 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB Storage Variant Debuts in India
  3. We Tried Google's Gemini AI, and This is How the Chatbot Fared
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Details to Be Revealed Today
  5. Here's How Long It Might Take Apple's Vision Pro to Reach Its 'Ideal Form'
  6. iOS 18 Could Arrive With Sweeping Visual Overhaul Inspired by This OS
  7. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Launch Imminent, Suggest Pre-Launch Coupons
  8. Xiaomi Watch 2 Design, Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Debut
  9. Microsoft's Windows 11 24H2 Will Be Next Official Major Version of Windows
  10. Threads Tests AI-Powered Trending Topics Feature: How it Works
#Latest Stories
  1. Threads Tests AI-Powered Today’s Topics Feature in the US to Show Top Trends: How it Works
  2. Nothing Phone 2a India Launch Date Set for March 5: Expected Specifications, Features
  3. Google Working on Bringing Gemini to Google Assistant Headphones: Report
  4. Koinex Collaborates with CoinDCX to Help Users Recover Locked Assets From Defunct Exchange
  5. Vivo T3 Allegedly Spotted on BIS Certification Site, Could Launch in India Soon
  6. Microsoft to Share Xbox Business Update on February 15, Will Reportedly Reveal Games Releasing on PS5, Switch
  7. Apple Vision Pro Said to Take Up to Four Generations to Reach 'Ideal Form'
  8. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Global Release Could Be Around the Corner, Suggest Pre-Launch Discount Coupons
  9. Xiaomi Watch 2 Key Specifications, Design Revealed via Retail Listings Ahead of Debut
  10. OnePlus 12R Support UFS 3.1 Storage, Not UFS 4.0, Company President Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »