Vivo V30 Pro may arrive in the Indian market soon. The phone has recently been spotted on certification and benchmarking sites. It is expected to join the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Lite models which were unveiled in January this year and December 2023, respectively. The purported top-of-the-line model is likely to be a rebadged version of the Vivo S18 Pro since the base Vivo V30 model launched as a remodelled Vivo S18. A new leak has listed a few key specifications of the rumoured Vivo V30 Pro.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the Vivo V30 may launch in India with a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC and in a configuration of 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. It was also recently spotted on Geekbench with this chipset and RAM size. He added that the phone will likely sport a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset is also tipped to run Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 out-of-the-box.

The tipster added that the Vivo V30 Pro may be equipped with a Zeiss-backed triple rear camera system. It is likely to include a 50-megapixel primary sensor, another 50-megapixel sensor paired with a wide-angle lens and a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. He also claimed that the front camera of the handset may house a 50-megapixel sensor. Vivo is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery into the Vivo V30 Pro with support for 80W wired fast charging.

Apart from the chipset and telephoto camera specifications, the suggested features of the Vivo V30 Pro shared in the leak align with those of the Vivo S18 Pro, which was launched in China in December 2023 alongside a base Vivo S18 and a Vivo S18e model. The Chinese variant of the Vivo S18 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ SoC and carries a 12-megapixel telephoto camera in its triple rear camera unit.

The Vivo S18 Pro is offered in 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB RAM and storage configurations, priced at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,700), CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,900) and CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,300), respectively. It comes in black, blue and sea green colour options.

