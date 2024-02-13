Technology News
Vivo Y200e is tipped to feature 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 February 2024 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y200 was launched in October last year

Highlights
  • Vivo is reportedly gearing up to launch the Vivo Y200e in India
  • It could get a 16-megapixel front camera
  • Vivo Y200e is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery
Vivo Y200e is expected to break the cover soon in India. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal the launch details officially. Still, ahead of it, an Indian tipster has suggested the key specifications and price range of the unannounced Vivo Y series handset. The Vivo Y200e is tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Vivo Y200e will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. It is said to come in Diamond Black and Saffron Delight colour options. As per the leak, the handset will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits of peak brightness. It is said to run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB storage. With the extended RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

The Vivo Y200e could run on Android 13 or Android 14. It is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is tipped to include dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Vivo Y200e could measure around 7.79mm in thickness and weigh around 185.5 grams.

Vivo launched the Y200 in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y200e, Vivo Y200e Price in India, Vivo Y200e Specifications, Vivo, Vivo Y Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
