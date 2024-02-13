Vivo Y200e is expected to break the cover soon in India. The Chinese smartphone brand is yet to reveal the launch details officially. Still, ahead of it, an Indian tipster has suggested the key specifications and price range of the unannounced Vivo Y series handset. The Vivo Y200e is tipped to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and 50-megapixel dual rear cameras. It is said to run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X claimed that the Vivo Y200e will be priced under Rs. 20,000 in India. It is said to come in Diamond Black and Saffron Delight colour options. As per the leak, the handset will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 1200nits of peak brightness. It is said to run on Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options and 128GB storage. With the extended RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 16GB.

The Vivo Y200e could run on Android 13 or Android 14. It is said to feature a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video chats, there could be a 16-megapixel front camera. It is said to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. It is tipped to include dual stereo speakers and an in-display fingerprint scanner for authentication.

The Vivo Y200e could measure around 7.79mm in thickness and weigh around 185.5 grams.

Vivo launched the Y200 in October last year with a price tag of Rs. 21,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It features a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera unit and is backed by a 4,800mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

