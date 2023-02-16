Xiaomi is scheduled to host a launch event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023, which begins on February 27. The Chinese tech giant will unveil the Xiaomi 13 for the global market at this event. It may also announce its premium smartwatch for the global market, the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, which has already debuted in China. We may even see the Xiaomi Buds 4 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds at the event. Now, a reliable tipster has leaked the possible global pricing and colour options of the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro and Xiaomi Buds 4.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 pricing (expected)

According to a tweet from tipster SnoopyTech (Twitter: @snoopytech), the Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro could be priced at EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 26,500). It is said to come in Silver and Black colours.

Meanwhile, the Xiaomi Buds 4 are tipped to cost EUR 59 (roughly Rs. 5,000). These TWS earphones could come in Black, Green, and White colours.

Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro that launched in China comes with a 1.47-inch AMOLED display with 480x480 pixels resolution. It packs a 500mAh battery with wireless charging support. This premium smartwatch is equipped with a heart rate sensor, SpO2 sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, and temperature sensor. It comes with support for Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity.

Xiaomi Buds 4 specifications

These TWS earphones are equipped with customised graphene dual-magnetic dynamic drivers. The Xiaomi Buds 4 feature dynamic adaptive EQ compensation for improved sound output as well. The earbuds are fitted with three AI-backed microphones. They come with an adaptive ANC feature that is claimed to eliminate 32.4km/h wind noise.

The Xiaomi Buds 4 are said to provide a backup of up to six hours per charge. In addition, they are said to have a total battery life of up to 30 hours with the charging case.

