Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13 Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Xiaomi 11i series is getting MIUI 14 update along with the latest security patch of January 2023.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 16 February 2023 19:05 IST
Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details

Xiaomi 11i series is getting its second Android update and security patch since its launch

Highlights
  • MIUI 14 OS update comes with firmware version V14.0.1.0.TKTINXM
  • The update on Xiaomi 11i is first available to enrolled Mi Pilots users
  • MIUI 14 update on the Xiaomi 11i series has a size of 3.6GB

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are getting the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update in India, according to the smartphone company. The update will bring new changelogs, the latest firmware version, security patches, and more. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 update comes with a size of 3.6GB that can be downloaded via MIUI downloader. The Xiaomi 11i series was launched last year in January with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The update also comes along January 2023 security patch.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update on Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India introduces new user interface, super icons to the home screen, quick app launch speed, improved system performance as well as better battery life. The update brings in the latest firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TKTINXM and January 2023 security patches.

The changelog of the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge MIUI 14 update is currently rolling out for India region only. The latest update has a size of 3.6GB. It can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. Notably, the latest OS update is being rolled out to those users first who have enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots program. However, it will be available to a wider audience, if no bugs are found, said Xiaomi.

Additionally, the update has also advanced the Search in Settings with new search history and categories features.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge were launched in January 2022 with Android 11, and MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top. Both phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Loud stereo speakers
  • 120W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Too many preinstalled apps
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 920
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Android 13, MIUI 14, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i hypercharge
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
Featured video of the day
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Related Stories

Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official Later This Year: Details
  4. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  5. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launch Timeline, Geekbench Scores Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Price, Colours Options Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  2. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
  3. Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
  5. India’s Private Wireless Investment to Hit $250 Million by 2027, Mobile Data Usage to Double Soon: Nokia Report
  6. Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Uses New AMOLED Display to Improve Battery Savings
  7. Samsung May Soon Rollout Image Clipper Feature for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More
  8. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
  9. Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7 Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for February 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.