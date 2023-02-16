Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are getting the latest Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS update in India, according to the smartphone company. The update will bring new changelogs, the latest firmware version, security patches, and more. The Android 13-based MIUI 14 update comes with a size of 3.6GB that can be downloaded via MIUI downloader. The Xiaomi 11i series was launched last year in January with Android 11-based MIUI 12.5. The update also comes along January 2023 security patch.

According to details shared by Xiaomiui, the MIUI 14 update on Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge in India introduces new user interface, super icons to the home screen, quick app launch speed, improved system performance as well as better battery life. The update brings in the latest firmware version MIUI 14.0.1.0.TKTINXM and January 2023 security patches.

The changelog of the Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge MIUI 14 update is currently rolling out for India region only. The latest update has a size of 3.6GB. It can be downloaded via MIUI Downloader. Notably, the latest OS update is being rolled out to those users first who have enrolled themselves in the Mi Pilots program. However, it will be available to a wider audience, if no bugs are found, said Xiaomi.

Additionally, the update has also advanced the Search in Settings with new search history and categories features.

Xiaomi 11i and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge were launched in January 2022 with Android 11, and MIUI 12.5 Enhanced edition on top. Both phones feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. They are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

