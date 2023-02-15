Xiaomi 13 Pro is scheduled to launch in India on February 26. This flagship handset has already made its debut in China alongside the vanilla Xiaomi 13. Both handsets are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. However, there is no confirmation regarding the global availability of the latter model. Xiaomi has now confirmed that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be made available for purchase in India via Amazon. There is no information available about the offline availability or pricing of this handset.

A microsite has gone live on Amazon confirming that the Xiaomi 13 Pro will be sold in India via the e-commerce store. It will also be available on the Xiaomi India [site]. However, Xiaomi is yet to delve into the pricing details of this upcoming flagship smartphone. To recall, this smartphone was launched in China at a starting price of CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 61,000).

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro India variant is expected to offer similar specifications as the China model, which gets a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 240Hz touch sampling support. The screen comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, it packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage.

In terms of cameras, this Xiaomi smartphone features a Leica-branded triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary sensor. The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features a 32-megapixel front-facing shooter.

As for the battery on the Xiaomi 13 Pro, it houses a 4,820mAh cell with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Wireless connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, and NFC. The handset also has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

