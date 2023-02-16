Technology News

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22

This marks the second PS5 restock this month, following the pre-order event on February 7.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 16 February 2023 19:11 IST
PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22

Photo Credit: Akhil Arora

PlayStation 5, and DualSense wireless controller

Highlights
  • PS5 pre-orders open at 12pm noon on Wednesday
  • The standalone disc version of the PS5 costs Rs. 54,990
  • PS5 availability in India has gotten better in recent weeks

Sony is gearing up for another PS5 restock this month. The company has confirmed in a press release that the next batch of pre-orders for the current-gen PlayStation console in India is slated to go live on Wednesday, February 22, at 12pm. Pre-bookings will be open for both bundles and standalone units — specifically the 4K Bluray disc drive-equipped versions. This marks the second PS5 restock this month, following the pre-order event on February 7 — the second time such an anomaly has occurred since the initial PS5 launch in India. The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in global chip shortages around the world, reducing the chances of acquiring a PS5, though now, it seems like things are headed in a positive direction.

At CES 2023, earlier this year, PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan announced that gamers should have a much “easier time” finding a PS5 from local retailers. While its implications on the Indian market were unclear at the time, plenty of brick-and-mortar stores and even the Mumbai Comic-Con event had enough stock for purchase — both console and accessories, separately. As per games analyst Rishi Alwani, there's even a dedicated PS5 booth at the three-day-long India Gaming Show, which also sees Riot Games — makers of League of Legends and Valorant — attending this year. The event runs until February 18, at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

Circling back to the February 22 restock, pre-order banners / advertisements are still not up on any online storefronts, but the press release mentioned that the new stock of PS5s will go live for pre-order on Amazon, Croma, Flipkart, GamesTheShop, Reliance Digital, ShopatSC, and Vijay Sales.

PS5 prices shot up in November, with the bulkier disc variant now costing Rs. 54,990, while the Digital Edition coming in at Rs. 44,990. This marks a 12.5 and 10 percent increase, respectively. In a blog post in August last year, Sony had attributed the price hike in select markets, including Asia-Pacific, to global economic environment and high inflation rates.

At the time of writing, the Sony Center PS5 store page simply lets you enter contact details to be notified of when the stocks are available. The delivery details haven't been updated from last restock either, which said that orders should start shipping out by February 21. It also features a delay warning depending on lockdown/ curfew restrictions in select regions. Purchase choices were limited recently, but earlier this month, Sony India broke the mould by offering two alternatives to pick from — a God of War Ragnarök bundle, priced at Rs. 59,390 and a standalone disc-drive-equipped unit for Rs. 54,990.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • DualSense is great
  • Very powerful
  • Reduced loading times
  • Friendlier storage expansion
  • Capable of 8K / 120fps
  • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
  • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
  • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
  • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
  • No "Quick Resume", as on Xbox Series X
  • Limited backward compatibility
  • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
  • SSD storage amount is restrictive
Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
RAM 16GB GDDR6
USB 4
Weight 4.5kg
Ethernet Gigabit
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ps5, ps5 india restock, ps5 restock india, ps5 price in india, ps5 india restock date, ps5 india restock 2023, ps5 india restock february 2023, sony, playstation, playstation 5, sony india, playstation india, sony center, shopatsc, reliance digital, amazon, croma, vijay sales, flipkart, gamestheshop
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
Featured video of the day
How Coughing Into Your Smartphone Can Tell You About Lung Health

Related Stories

PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000 on Croma
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Could Finally Be Getting the Android 13 Update
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official Later This Year: Details
  4. Vivo V27 Pro May Launch in India on This Date
  5. Nokia X30 5G With Up to Two Days Battery Life Launched in India
  6. This Huawei Smartwatch Has Inbuilt TWS Earbuds: Here's How Much It Costs
  7. iQoo Neo 7 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. How a US Agency's Alert Helped Police Save a Mumbai IT Engineer’s Life
  9. MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC for Gaming Smartphones Launched
  10. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launch Timeline, Geekbench Scores Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro, Xiaomi Buds 4 Price, Colours Options Tipped Ahead of Global Launch
  2. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Pre-Orders to Go Live on February 22
  3. Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i Hypercharge are Getting Android 13-Based MIUI 14 OS Update: All Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch With Inbuilt Projector May Be in the Works, Suggests New Patent
  5. India’s Private Wireless Investment to Hit $250 Million by 2027, Mobile Data Usage to Double Soon: Nokia Report
  6. Samsung Confirms Galaxy S23 Series Uses New AMOLED Display to Improve Battery Savings
  7. Samsung May Soon Rollout Image Clipper Feature for Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy S22 Series, More
  8. Tecno Pop 7 Pro With 6.56-Inch HD Plus Display, AI Dual Rear Camera Launched in India
  9. Horizon Forbidden West, The Quarry, Resident Evil 7 Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for February 2023
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Tipped to Go Official in Second Half of This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.